San Antonio-Austin Rep. Chip Roy tries to adjourn U.S. House rather than vote for Ukraine aid

Facebook / Chip Roy
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy stops for a selfie in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Republican bomb-thrower U.S. Rep. Chip Roy tried to force the House of Representatives to adjourn Tuesday rather than vote on a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that ultimately passed 368-to-57 with bipartisan support.
The package, which is expected to gain Senate confirmation, comes as Ukraine attempts to fight back a brutal Russian invasion. In addition to military aid for the besieged country, the package includes humanitarian support and food aid.
During his failed motion, Roy — whose district spans San Antonio, Austin and a stretch of the Texas Hill Country — maintained that lawmakers weren't given enough time to read the bill, the Washington Post
reports.
“You want to talk about standing up alongside Ukraine?” Roy said, according to the Post
. “Why don’t we actually have a debate on the floor of the people’s House, instead of the garbage of getting a $40 billion bill at three o’clock in the afternoon, not paid for, without having any idea what’s really in it?”
Roy's objection follows his March 9 vote
against a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for the Ukraine invasion. The congressman explained that vote — one of just 17 in the House — by saying without evidence the United States would buy oil from rogue states such as Iran and Venezuela if it couldn't purchase from Russia.
That same month, Roy dropped jaws by appearing to downplay the brutality
of Russia's invasion during a Fox News appearance, claiming he was more worried about the horrors of federal pandemic mandates.
Little surprise that Roy was also among the lawmakers — all Republicans — who voted against Tuesday's Ukraine package. The others included firebrands and conspiracy theorists Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Jim Jordan of Ohio.
Unsurprising company given Roy's history of inflammatory posturing
, not to mention his "oops-was-I-on-camera" pledge
to make his current term consist of “18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done” in Washington.
