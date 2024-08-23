San Antonio-based H-E-B asking for nominations of top teachers for annual award

inalists and winners will be selected by a panel of judges composed of educators, administrators and community leaders statewide, according to H-E-B officials.

H-E-B will

10 winners at an award ceremony next May. Those

will go to six teachers, two counselors and two principals — along with an early childhood facility, public school board and two school districts. Each award recipient’s school also will receive a matching grant.



“Educators are the backbone of our society, and they deserve recognition for going above and beyond to uplift our communities and shape the next generation of leaders,” H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Jill Reynolds said in a statement. “By nominating an educator, you are starting a journey that can lead to impactful benefits for not only the school but also your community.”



Award recipients are chosen based on their submitted applications, their work records and factors including creative lesson plans, community initiatives and parent correspondence, according to H-E-B. Finalist schools are paid a visit by the judges, who speak with students and principals and hold a roundtable lunch with parents and community members.



