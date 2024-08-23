WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio-based H-E-B asking for nominations of top teachers for annual award

H-E-B has awarded more than $14 million in funding to finalists, winners and their schools since introducing its Excellence in Education Awards.

By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 9:45 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Julie Minnis of Northside ISD's Dr. Hector P. Garcia Middle School received the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education School Counselor Secondary Award. - Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Julie Minnis of Northside ISD's Dr. Hector P. Garcia Middle School received the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education School Counselor Secondary Award.
Most of us have come into contact with an unforgettable teacher at one point in out schooling, and San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B wants to award those integral educators with cash prizes.

The 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are now open through Oct. 7, and the company is seeking nominations of outstanding educators. The supermarket chain has awarded more than $14 million in funding to finalists, winners and their schools since introducing the awards in 2002.

All state-certified public school educators currently teaching in Texas are eligible for the program, and that eligibility also extends to Texas early childhood education centers and schools. Nomination categories include outstanding teacher, school counselor, principal, early childhood facility, school board and school district.

Nominees will be invited to apply by Dec. 2, and finalists and winners will be selected by a panel of judges composed of educators, administrators and community leaders statewide, according to H-E-B officials.

H-E-B will announce 10 winners at an award ceremony next May. Those recognitions will go to six teachers, two counselors and two principals — along with an early childhood facility, public school board and two school districts. Each award recipient’s school also will receive a matching grant.

The company is accepting nominations via an online form.

“Educators are the backbone of our society, and they deserve recognition for going above and beyond to uplift our communities and shape the next generation of leaders,” H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Jill Reynolds said in a statement. “By nominating an educator, you are starting a journey that can lead to impactful benefits for not only the school but also your community.”

Award recipients are chosen based on their submitted applications, their work records and factors including creative lesson plans, community initiatives and parent correspondence, according to H-E-B. Finalist schools are paid a visit by the judges, who speak with students and principals and hold a roundtable lunch with parents and community members.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Crucial part of Loop 1604 and I-35 in San Antonio closing all weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Loop 1604 and I-35 will be closed around their intersection all weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Retirement of CEO at San Antonio's USAA comes amid other top-level departures

By Sanford Nowlin

The retirement announcement from USAA CEO Wayne Peacock follows the departure of at least four other high-level company executives.

Harris shrinks Trump’s lead in Texas, Allred within striking distance of Cruz, poll finds

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Philadelphia rally where she introduced her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

Texas bars transgender people from changing the sex on their driver's licenses

By Sanford Nowlin

An individual walks into a DPS drivers license office in South San Antonio.

Here's why so many people from San Antonio were featured at the Democratic Convention

By Sanford Nowlin

Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks with broadcaster Michelangelo Signorile of SiriusXM during the Democratic National Convention.

Former San Antonio State Sen. Leticia Van de Putte reflects on polarized politics

By Adam Doe

Leticia Van De Putte was elected into the Texas Legislature in 1990 and served for more than 20 years.

Crucial part of Loop 1604 and I-35 in San Antonio closing all weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Loop 1604 and I-35 will be closed around their intersection all weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Seven more arrested in deaths of 53 migrants in tractor-trailer abandoned in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Alamo City residents erected a makeshift memorial at the site where 53 migrants died of heat-related illness in the back of a tractor-trailer in June 2022.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us