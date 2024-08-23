San Antonio-based H-E-B asking for nominations of top teachers for annual award

The 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are now open through Oct. 7, and the company is seeking nominations of outstanding educators. The supermarket chain has awarded more than $14 million in funding to finalists, winners and their schools since introducing the awards in 2002.
Nominees will be invited to apply by Dec. 2, and finalists and winners will be selected by a panel of judges composed of educators, administrators and community leaders statewide, according to H-E-B officials.
H-E-B will announce 10 winners at an award ceremony next May. Those recognitions will go to six teachers, two counselors and two principals — along with an early childhood facility, public school board and two school districts. Each award recipient’s school also will receive a matching grant.
The company is accepting nominations via an online form.
Award recipients are chosen based on their submitted applications, their work records and factors including creative lesson plans, community initiatives and parent correspondence, according to H-E-B. Finalist schools are paid a visit by the judges, who speak with students and principals and hold a roundtable lunch with parents and community members.
