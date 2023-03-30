San Antonio-based H-E-B voted the ultimate Texas brand by Texas Monthly readers

Courtesy of H-E-B
H-E-B won a decisive victory over Blue Bell ice cream in the finals of Texas Monthly's competition.
San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B reigns as the ultimate Texas brand, according to a competition organized by Texas Monthly
.
Joining in on the fun of March Madness, the magazine
held its own month-long bracketed competition allowing Texans to vote on their favorite Lone Star State-based brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
In the final round, H-E-B won a decisive victory over Blue Bell Ice Cream to claim the crown. Along the way, the grocery giant faced stiff competition, beating out Buc-ees in the elite eight and Whataburger in the final four.
Online observers weren't surprised to see H-E-B take the championship. More appeared confused how Southwest Airlines managed to make a deep playoff run.
"The only thing I'm surprised by is how Southwest got into the Final Four," Reddit user
@Arcticstorm058 said.
"My thought too. Six Flags lost to South-Fucking-West” @Ardnabrak commented on the Reddit thread.
Despite Southwest's surprising run, Texas Monthly
wrote there was "never really any doubt" that H-E-B would emerge victorious.
"When it comes to burrowing its way into the Heart of Texas consumers, truly, no store has done more," the magazine said.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter