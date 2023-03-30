San Antonio-based H-E-B voted the ultimate Texas brand by Texas Monthly readers

H-E-B's crowning as the best brand in the Lone Star State was part of a March Madness-style competition.

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 2:14 pm

H-E-B won a decisive victory over Blue Bell ice cream in the finals of Texas Monthly's competition. - Courtesy of H-E-B
Courtesy of H-E-B
H-E-B won a decisive victory over Blue Bell ice cream in the finals of Texas Monthly's competition.
San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B reigns as the ultimate Texas brand, according to a competition organized by Texas Monthly.

Joining in on the fun of March Madness, the magazine held its own month-long bracketed competition allowing Texans to vote on their favorite Lone Star State-based brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In the final round, H-E-B won a decisive victory over Blue Bell Ice Cream to claim the crown. Along the way, the grocery giant faced stiff competition, beating out Buc-ees in the elite eight and Whataburger in the final four.

Online observers weren't surprised to see H-E-B take the championship. More appeared confused how Southwest Airlines managed to make a deep playoff run.

"The only thing I'm surprised by is how Southwest got into the Final Four," Reddit user @Arcticstorm058 said.

"My thought too. Six Flags lost to South-Fucking-West” @Ardnabrak commented on the Reddit thread.

Despite Southwest's surprising run, Texas Monthly wrote there was "never really any doubt" that H-E-B would emerge victorious.

"When it comes to burrowing its way into the Heart of Texas consumers, truly, no store has done more," the magazine said.

