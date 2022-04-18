Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio-based tech company says it can speed up homeowners' ability to protest property taxes

Property values in Bexar County increased 23.2% over last year.

By on Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 4:59 pm

San Antonio-headquartered PropertyAxe LLC was created to help people protest their property tax valuations. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / STEVEPB
Wikimedia Commons / Stevepb
San Antonio-headquartered PropertyAxe LLC was created to help people protest their property tax valuations.
A San Antonio-based startup company recently launched a website to help San Antonio residents fight their property tax valuations, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.
PropertyAxe LLC claims it can help residents protest online in less than 10 minutes. The service's software compares the value of other homes in the area and uses data to help customers develop a more appropriate tax evaluation, according company officials. Users are required to fill out an official protest form, take pictures of their residence and mail the paperwork to the Bexar County Appraisal Office.

There are some downsides, however. PropertyAxe costs $49 to use, and those protesting their property taxes still may be required to take their tax dispute to court.

PropertyAxe's launch comes when many San Antonio residents are complaining about this year's jump in appraisals. According to the Express-News, home values in Bexar County went up 23.2% since last year, leaving some residents unsure whether they'll be able to afford to stay in their neighborhoods.

The county also offers exemptions that can lower taxes, including for homesteaders, people with disabilities, disabled veterans and those65 and older, according to the Express-News.

