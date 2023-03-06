San Antonio-based USAA pulling workers back into the office, closing door on remote positions

Twitter / USAA
USAA told some remote workers they'll now need to work hybrid schedules, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
San Antonio-based USAA, one of the city's largest employers, is requiring some of its remote workers to start reporting to the office three days a week, the Wall Street Journal reports
.
The insurance and financial services company shifted many employees to remote work during the pandemic and hired on some as remote workers. Now, those living within 60 miles of a company office will be considered a hybrid employee and required to log in-person hours even if they were hired for remote work, the WSJ
reports, citing a company email.
“Our vision is to bring employees together for meaningful interactions and purposeful, in-office connections as a cornerstone of how we develop our employees, collaborate as a team, and innovate to serve our members,” USAA spokesperson Christian Bove told the financial newspaper.
Bove didn't say how many of USAA's 37,000 workers nationwide were effected by the email, but more than half are already on hybrid schedules, according to the report.
Some USAA staffers expressed their unhappiness to the company about the change, according to the WSJ
report. A number said they were first told they'd be moved to a hybrid schedule in April, a time shift that could create commuting or child-care issues.
