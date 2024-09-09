San Antonio-based USAA said internal glitch exposed 32,000 members' data

In an email sent to affected members and first reported on by the Express-News, USAA said it had no evidence that fraud or identity theft occurred as a result of the glitch. Even so, the company reached out to members so they could take steps to better secure their personal information.
"The personal information inadvertently disclosed varied by individual, but may have included the following: name, address, email address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, passport number, vehicle identification number, loan numbers, health information, and property and casualty insurance policy information," the email said.
The breach took place April 13 as USAA conducted a “routine update" to its document-delivery system, according to the email. The error was discovered April 30.
USAA officials said they have updated systems so the mistake can't occur in the future. The company also offered a free two-year membership of Experian’s IdentityWorks identity-theft prevention program to those whose data was exposed.
Some 4,200 of those affected by USAA's breach live in the Lone Star State, the business told the Texas Attorney General's Office in a filing.
