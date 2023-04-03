San Antonio-based USAA slashes 475 more jobs, citing economic worries

The cuts amount to a little more than 1% of the company's overall workforce of 37,000.

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 9:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge USAA will terminate its downtown leases at the end of this year and repay the city and county governments for their financial assistance. - Google Maps
Google Maps
USAA will terminate its downtown leases at the end of this year and repay the city and county governments for their financial assistance.
Financial services giant USAA, one of San Antonio's largest employers, has cut more jobs from its payroll, according to an Express-News report.

USAA laid off 475 workers, or a little more than 1% of its overall workforce of 37,000, amid fears the economy is slowing, a company spokesman told the daily. The move comes after the enterprise shed office space, including its downtown San Antonio office lease.

USAA has already tightened its belt through other job cuts. In February, it fired around 130 workers in its mortgage group. That followed a "triple-digit" layoff across multiple departments last August and 90 additional cuts in the mortgage group a few months prior.

USAA still has 19,000 workers in the San Antonio area, according to the Express-News.

More than 136,000 workers were caught up in layoffs at U.S. companies during the fiscal quarter that ended last week, including mass firings at Amazon, Google and Meta, according to a Forbes analysis. That number exceeds the total for the prior two quarters combined, the magazine reported.

The U.S. economy has been roiled by inflation that spiked to a 40-year high and rising interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve to tame those price increases.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Abortion laws stand between pregnant Texans and the care they need

By Sara Hutchinson, The Texas Observer

An obstetrician consulting a pregnant patient.

Texas House delays final vote on barring the death penalty for mentally ill defendants

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Interior of Texas Department of Criminal Justice death chamber.

The antiviral drug Paxlovid reduces the risk of getting long COVID

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that stops the coronavirus from replicating, might protect against long COVID.

Rift grows between Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan over how to cut property taxes

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

House Speaker Dade Phelan, left, Gov. Greg Abbott, center, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Also in News

The antiviral drug Paxlovid reduces the risk of getting long COVID

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that stops the coronavirus from replicating, might protect against long COVID.

Abortion laws stand between pregnant Texans and the care they need

By Sara Hutchinson, The Texas Observer

An obstetrician consulting a pregnant patient.

Texas House delays final vote on barring the death penalty for mentally ill defendants

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Interior of Texas Department of Criminal Justice death chamber.

Rift grows between Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan over how to cut property taxes

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

House Speaker Dade Phelan, left, Gov. Greg Abbott, center, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us