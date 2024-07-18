SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio boy competing in USA Mullet Championship

Nine-year-old Avery Quiroz is making waves with his 'Texas waterfall' hairdo.

By on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 at 10:05 am

click to enlarge Hometown hairdo hero Avery Quiroz is representing San Antonio in the USA Mullet Championships. - MulletChamp.com / Avery Quiroz
MulletChamp.com / Avery Quiroz
When it comes to sporting a legendary hairdo, Avery Quiroz means business — in the front, anyway.

Quiroz, a San Antonio 9-year-old, is going for glory in the USA Mullet Championships with his "Texas waterfall" hairdo. The Judson ISD student, according to a report by local TV station KSAT,  said that he was inspired to rock the iconic '80s cut to emulate an uncle he admires.

"It looks awesome when I wear my baseball cap on the field and it flows in the wind," Avery said in his bio on the Mullet Champ website. "Many love it and some hate it, but truth is they wish they can grow hair like this! It’s not fashion, it’s a lifestyle!"

Those who want to support Avery can vote for him online as part of the Mullet Championships. The first round of voting ends today. Voters can cast a vote once every 24 hours.

The contest will announce winners on Aug. 28. Victors will be determined in three age-determined categories: kids (0-4, 5-7, 8-12), teens (13-17) and adults (18+).

The mullet competition serves as a fundraiser for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, which provides wounded veterans with accessible, mortgage-free homes.

