San Antonio boy makes final round of USA Mullet Championships

Avery Quiroz, who earlier this summer entered the USA Mullet Championships to show off his "Texas Waterfall" hairdo, has made it to the contest's final round.
The USA Mullet Championships will announce winners Aug. 28. Online votes determine the business-in-front-party-in-the-back champs in multiple categories organized by age group — kids (0-4, 5-7 and 8-12), teens (13-17) and adults (18+).
vote for him online. This round of voting closes Aug. 21.
Winners for each category will receive a championship belt, a GoPro HERO12 Black Action camera and a cash prize, according to USA Mullet Championships officials.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed