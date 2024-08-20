WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio boy makes final round of USA Mullet Championships

This round of voting ends Aug. 21 with winners announced Aug. 28.

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 11:21 am

click to enlarge Hometown hairdo hero Avery Quiroz is representing San Antonio in the USA Mullet Championships. - MulletChamp.com / Avery Quiroz
MulletChamp.com / Avery Quiroz
Hometown hairdo hero Avery Quiroz is representing San Antonio in the USA Mullet Championships.
At just 9 years old, one well-coiffured San Antonio kid is already a local legend.

Avery Quiroz, who earlier this summer entered the USA Mullet Championships to show off his "Texas Waterfall" hairdo, has made it to the contest's final round.

The USA Mullet Championships will announce winners Aug. 28. Online votes determine the business-in-front-party-in-the-back champs in multiple categories organized by age group — kids (0-4, 5-7 and 8-12), teens (13-17) and adults (18+).
click to enlarge Judson ISD student Avery Quiroz rocks the locks while swinging at baseballs in his backyard. - MulletChamp.com / Avery Quiroz
MulletChamp.com / Avery Quiroz
Judson ISD student Avery Quiroz rocks the locks while swinging at baseballs in his backyard.
Those interested In supporting Judson ISD student Quiroz and his impressive mane can vote for him online. This round of voting closes Aug. 21.

Winners for each category will receive a championship belt, a GoPro HERO12 Black Action camera and a cash prize, according to USA Mullet Championships officials.

