San Antonio businesses can apply for grants of up to $50,000 to upgrade their facilities

The programs are part of San Antonio's Small Business Implementation Plan and funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which set aside money for businesses to overcome COVID-19 challenges, according to officials.

Alamo City business owners can now apply for city grants of up to $50,000 to improve their facades, landscaping, signage and amenities. San Antonio will begin accepting applications for its Facade Improvement Grant and Outdoor Spaces Grant programs from July 10 through Sept. 8, according to officials. Both aim to improve business owners' visibility from the public right of way while helping improve sales.