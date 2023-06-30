San Antonio businesses can apply for grants of up to $50,000 to upgrade their facilities

click to enlarge
The city is accepting applications starting July 10 through Sept. 8, 2023 for its Façade Improvement Grant Program
Alamo City business owners can now apply for city grants of up to $50,000 to improve their facades, landscaping, signage and amenities.
San Antonio will begin accepting applications for its Facade Improvement Grant and Outdoor Spaces Grant programs from July 10 through Sept. 8, according to
city officials. Both aim to improve business owners' visibility from the public right of way while helping
them improve sales.
The programs are part of San Antonio's Small Business Implementation Plan and funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which set aside money for businesses to overcome COVID-19 challenges, according to officials.
The Facade Improvement Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 and cover the costs of improving property facades, landscaping and signage. To be considered, applicants must meet all eligibility criteria.
To qualify for this program, a business must sit in or near specific project area — city-initiated construction project zones scheduled to last for at least 12 months being one example. Owners can check the program website for a complete list of suitable locations to confirm their eligibility
.
The Outdoor Spaces Grants offer matching funds between $2,000 and $10,000 so locally owned food and drink establishments can upgrade outdoor amenities such as patios, cooling systems, furniture, heaters, lighting, and contactless point-of-sale technology, according to city details.
Project cost matches are based on the Combined Equity Score, a report card on racial and economic equity, of the project location.
To qualify for the Outdoor Spaces Grant, businesses must have been in operation prior to Jan. 1, 2021 and be a small, locally owned and independently operated, as defined by the Small Business Association. Owners seeking to learn more information are invited to join the the City of San Antonio’s Economic Development Department at an upcoming information session to learn more.
The city will announce grantees this October. Businesses seeking help with grant applications, may contact the Business Outreach Team at [email protected] or (210) 207-3922.
