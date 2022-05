San Antonio businesses coordinate Plushies for Uvalde stuffed animal drive

Pexels / Teresa Howes The Plushies for Uvalde stuffed animal drive aims to provide new huggable items to kids in Uvalde following Tuesday’s tragic shooting.

GOLD Coffee - 1913 S. Flores St.



Alley Cat Coffee - 317 Probandt St.



Southtown Vinyl - 112 S. St. Mary’s St.



Folklores Coffee South - 359 Bustillos Drive



Folklores Coffee - 1526 E. Grayson St.



Indy Coffee Club - 7114 UTSA Blvd., Suite 103



Jaime’s Place - 1514 W. Commerce St.



Cigar Pointe - 19186 Blanco Road, Suite 101



The Lighthouse Lounge - 1016 Cincinnati Ave.



Friends of Sound - 700 Fredericksburg Road

A group of San Antonio coffee and record shops have created a Plushies for Uvalde stuffed animal drive, which aims to provide new huggable items to kids in Uvalde following Tuesday’s tragic shooting Led by local humanitarian duo Tatu and Emilie Herrera of Folklores Coffee, roughly a dozen San Antonio businesses will accept new stuffed animals for distribution to Uvalde schoolchildren over the coming weeks.“While we know a stuffed animal is not going to fix this problem, we all agreed that any item of comfort is a necessity at this time,” a Wednesday Instagram post announcing the initiative read. “If you have children, you know how much a huggable item is crucial during moments of rest, stress and sadness.”New stuffed animals can be dropped off at any of the locations below: