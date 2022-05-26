San Antonio businesses coordinate Plushies for Uvalde stuffed animal drive

Led by local humanitarian duo Tatu and Emilie Herrera of Folklores Coffee, roughly a dozen San Antonio businesses will accept new stuffed animals for distribution to Uvalde schoolchildren over the coming weeks.
“While we know a stuffed animal is not going to fix this problem, we all agreed that any item of comfort is a necessity at this time,” a Wednesday Instagram post announcing the initiative read. “If you have children, you know how much a huggable item is crucial during moments of rest, stress and sadness.”
New stuffed animals can be dropped off at any of the locations below:
- GOLD Coffee - 1913 S. Flores St.
- Alley Cat Coffee - 317 Probandt St.
- Southtown Vinyl - 112 S. St. Mary’s St.
- Folklores Coffee South - 359 Bustillos Drive
- Folklores Coffee - 1526 E. Grayson St.
- Indy Coffee Club - 7114 UTSA Blvd., Suite 103
- Jaime’s Place - 1514 W. Commerce St.
- Cigar Pointe - 19186 Blanco Road, Suite 101
- The Lighthouse Lounge - 1016 Cincinnati Ave.
- Friends of Sound - 700 Fredericksburg Road