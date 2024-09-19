TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio City Council approves $4 billion budget for new fiscal year

The budget includes funding cuts to VIA, increased costs for ambulance transports and more expensive parking at the Alamodome.

By on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 3:42 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's newly approved city budget is 5.8% larger than last year's but it does include some significant cuts. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
San Antonio's newly approved city budget is 5.8% larger than last year's but it does include some significant cuts.
City Council on Thursday unanimously approved San Antonio's $3.96 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal cycle — a 5.8% increase over 2024’s record budget.

Even so, Thursday's approved budget includes $23.6 million in cuts to some city services. The drawbacks come as staff predicts that expenses will outpace property tax revenue growth.

Even so, the city doesn't plan any property tax increases during this budget cycle, according to the agenda memorandum on Thursday's hearing.

First, the growth area under the next budget.

San Antonio’s embattled Animal Care Services department will receive a 13.6% increase to hire additional personnel. Another $44 million will fund removal of homeless encampments, while an additional $55 million will cover a 3% raise for city civilian employees.

San Antonio police officers will get a 4% raise, while firefighters will get a whopping 20% pay increase over the next three years as part of the collective bargaining agreement between the union and the city. That new contract will cost the city $109.6 million over the next three years.

To make room for the fire union contract, council opted to slash its annual funding to VIA by half, reducing it to $5 million. The city will raise the cost of being transported by EMS will increase from $1,000 to $1,500, and the price of Alamodome and Convention Center parking will increase from $8 to $15.

The city will also blow through the rest of its remaining $5.8 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to stay in the green this fiscal cycle.

Although the city avoided a deficit this cycle, San Antonio is still looking at a $3.5 million deficit in 2026 if city officials are unable to raise additional revenue.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

