San Antonio City Council approves Brackenridge Park tree removals

Council split 6-4 on the controversial plan, which critics argue staffers tried to spare from public input.

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 9:47 am

click to enlarge The city's planned upgrades to Brackenridge Park including stabilizing 1920s-era walls. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
The city's planned upgrades to Brackenridge Park including stabilizing 1920s-era walls.
A divided city council on Thursday approved a controversial construction pact for Brackenridge Park that calls for the removal of 48 trees.

The first phase of a 2017 bond project for one of San Antonio's most beloved green spaces, the project has drawn repeated criticism from environmentalists and nearby residents, who argue that the trees' proposed removal would harm wildlife and diminish enjoyment of the park.

Although the city scaled back the tree removal from its original proposed number of 105 and delayed work to allow more public debate, critics argue staff deliberately tried to avoid public input. Activists also maintain the city and state have ignored suggestions on how to conduct needed park repairs while sparing more trees.

City staff maintain that some of the trees scheduled for removal are diseased and pose a risk to park visitors. They also say the culling is needed to allow repairs on Brackenridge's historic Pump House and Grand Staircase and to stabilize 1920s-era walls now in danger of collapse.

Council's 6-4 vote clears the way for the city to issue a $3.5 million contract to Kentucky-based Amstar Inc. for the construction work. The project still needs final approval from the Texas Historical Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

During debate, council's four dissenters — Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, Phyllis Viagran, Melissa Cabello Havrda and Teri Castillo asked to push a vote on the contract back to later date, saying more deliberation could spare more trees. That effort proved unsuccessful, however.

