San Antonio City Council approves code of conduct, but not without debate

Screen Capture: TVSA livestream
Members of council discuss the proposed code of conduct during Thursday's meeting.
San Antonio City Council voted 8-2 Thursday to approve a new code of conduct for its members after a series of embarrassing incidents involving members of the deliberative body.
The code's approval follows council taking three separate censure votes against members over the past 14 months, including last month's against District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte
, who faced the reprimand over his recent DWI arrest.
The four-page code includes straightforward elements such as a stipulation that council members follow behavioral rules already in place for other city employees and another that calls for disclosing romantic relationships with staff members.
However, some on council warned that more vaguely worded stipulations about personal interactions could open the door for punishing those who hold unpopular views.
District 5's Teri Castillo and District 2's Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, council's most progressive members, voted against adopting the code. District 8's Manny Pelaez, a potential mayoral candidate, wasn't at the meeting.
“When we look at cities and local governments, whether it’s at the federal level or state representatives and even school boards, we’ve seen how censure has been used to challenge those who challenge the status quo,” Castillo said, adding that women and people of color are often at the receiving end of such punishment.
In her comments, Castillo cited U.S. House Republicans booting U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar
, D-Minnesota, from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her comments on Israel. The councilwoman also pointed to the Texas Republican Party's censure of U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales
, R-San Antonio, for his views on gun control and gay marriage.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he was puzzled by members' handwringing over the new code. Rather than creating new rules for council, he said the vote is intended to create a "public-facing document" that helps constituents understand how members are allowed to behave.
Despite council's ultimate approval of the code, the meeting suggested the document might not solve all the quandaries generated by recent incidents such as Whyte's arrest.
District 9's John Courage asked City Attorney Andy Segovia whether the code would cover crimes such as DWIs, which aren't explicitly mentioned in the document, and Segovia said it wouldn't. Even so, the attorney said council still would be able to censure members as they have in the past.
