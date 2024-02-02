LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio City Council approves code of conduct, but not without debate

Some on the dais warned that the document's vague wording could allow council to punish members over unpopular views.

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 9:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Members of council discuss the proposed code of conduct during Thursday's meeting. - Screen Capture: TVSA livestream
Screen Capture: TVSA livestream
Members of council discuss the proposed code of conduct during Thursday's meeting.
San Antonio City Council voted 8-2 Thursday to approve a new code of conduct for its members after a series of embarrassing incidents involving members of the deliberative body.

The code's approval follows council taking three separate censure votes against members over the past 14 months, including last month's against District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte, who faced the reprimand over his recent DWI arrest.

The four-page code includes straightforward elements such as a stipulation that council members follow behavioral rules already in place for other city employees and another that calls for disclosing romantic relationships with staff members.

However, some on council warned that more vaguely worded stipulations about personal interactions could open the door for punishing those who hold unpopular views.

District 5's Teri Castillo and District 2's Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, council's most progressive members, voted against adopting the code. District 8's Manny Pelaez, a potential mayoral candidate, wasn't at the meeting.

“When we look at cities and local governments, whether it’s at the federal level or state representatives and even school boards, we’ve seen how censure has been used to challenge those who challenge the status quo,” Castillo said, adding that women and people of color are often at the receiving end of such punishment.

In her comments, Castillo cited U.S. House Republicans booting U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her comments on Israel. The councilwoman also pointed to the Texas Republican Party's censure of U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, for his views on gun control and gay marriage.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he was puzzled by members' handwringing over the new code. Rather than creating new rules for council, he said the vote is intended to create a "public-facing document" that helps constituents understand how members are allowed to behave.

Despite council's ultimate approval of the code, the meeting suggested the document might not solve all the quandaries generated by recent incidents such as Whyte's arrest.

District 9's John Courage asked City Attorney Andy Segovia whether the code would cover crimes such as DWIs, which aren't explicitly mentioned in the document, and Segovia said it wouldn't. Even so, the attorney said council still would be able to censure members as they have in the past.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

If violence erupts on Texas border, blame Greg Abbott, Democratic lawmakers say

By Michael Karlis

Democratic lawmakers warned on a press call that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-immigrant rhetoric could prompt people to unleash violence.

San Antonio has 19th-highest STD rates in the nation, according to new study

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio recorded 1,178 STD cases per 100,000 people, according to new federal data.

Mural of sought-after Stanley cup pops up near downtown San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio artist Colton Valentine's latest mural can be found at the 7/11 at 802 San Pedro Ave.

San Antonio Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution unlikely to ever happen

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution unlikely to ever happen

Also in News

Far-right conspiracy theories rule at Dripping Springs' 'Take Back Our Border' rally

By Michael Karlis

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and psychedelic guitarist turned right-wing activist Ted Nugent jump on stage at the Dripping Springs border rally on Thursday.

If violence erupts on Texas border, blame Greg Abbott, Democratic lawmakers say

By Michael Karlis

Democratic lawmakers warned on a press call that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-immigrant rhetoric could prompt people to unleash violence.

Glitch in financial aid form is keeping students with immigrant parents from applying for college grants

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Diana Almaraz with her mother Guillermina in their home in Fort Worth on Jan. 28, 2024. Almaraz, 17, struggled to file her application for financial student aid because of a technical error that prevents parents without a Social Security number to verify their identity.

Federal complaint faults Texas Medicaid software glitches for removal errors

By Madaleine Rubin, The Texas Tribune

Usually, Texans enrolled in Medicaid — the joint federal-and-state funded insurance program for low-income individuals — are evaluated every year to determine whether they still qualify for insurance.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us