San Antonio City Council enacts new program aimed at punishing bad landlords

The passing of the 'bad actor' apartment inspection program follows protests from angry tenants last summer.

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 10:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ashton Condel, a housing justice organizer, was escorted out of City Hall by SAPD last summer after demanding a meeting with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to discuss "dangerous" living conditions at the Seven Oaks Apartments. It's not immediately clear whether that complex would fall under the rules qualifying it for the city's new "bad actor" inspection program. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Ashton Condel, a housing justice organizer, was escorted out of City Hall by SAPD last summer after demanding a meeting with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to discuss "dangerous" living conditions at the Seven Oaks Apartments. It's not immediately clear whether that complex would fall under the rules qualifying it for the city's new "bad actor" inspection program.
Following tenant protests last summer, the San Antonio City Council voted 10-0 Thursday in favor of implementing a new inspection program aimed at catching and punishing bad landlords.

Under the rule change, complexes that receive three safety code violations within a six-month period will automatically be enrolled in the so-called “bad actor” apartment inspection program. City officials will inspect 5% of the apartments at those complexes for at least six months to ensure that safety violations are fixed.

What’s more, the new program and the additional inspections won’t cost city taxpayers a dime, according to city officials. The bad actor program will be funded by fines — $100 per unit, annually — levied against the apartment owners.

City officials estimate that the program, set to begin on April 2, could generate around $300,000 annually.

The implementation of bad actor apartment inspection program comes months after tenants from the Seven Oaks Apartment Complex in Northwest San Antonio joined forces with the Texas Organizing Project to draw attention to what residents said were "dangerous" living conditions.

It's not immediately clear whether that complex would fall under the rules qualifying it for the city's new "bad actor" inspection program.

The fight between the city and tenants reached a fever pitch when organizers protested in the lobby of San Antonio City Hall in July 2022, demanding a meeting with Mayor Ron Nirenberg. The mayor declined, and TOP housing justice organizer Ashton Condel was threatened with arrest if he didn't vacate the building.

Former Seven Oaks Tennant Sylvia Flores told Axios San Antonio that if the tenants from Seven Oaks didn’t protest, the action taken by City Council on Thursday probably would have never happened.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas is home to some of the nation's happiest college campuses, study says

By Michael Karlis

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth ranked as the happiest college campus in the U.S., according to a recent study.

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

Trump vows retribution at Waco rally: “I am your warrior, I am your justice”

By Robert Downen and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Donald Trump speaks with supporters at a campaign rally at Fountain Park in Arizona.

House panel advances new Texas budget with property tax cuts, teacher pay raises

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

The state has a historic $32.7 billion surplus and record amounts of cash in reserves.

Also in News

Trump vows retribution at Waco rally: “I am your warrior, I am your justice”

By Robert Downen and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Donald Trump speaks with supporters at a campaign rally at Fountain Park in Arizona.

Texas is home to some of the nation's happiest college campuses, study says

By Michael Karlis

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth ranked as the happiest college campus in the U.S., according to a recent study.

House panel advances new Texas budget with property tax cuts, teacher pay raises

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

The state has a historic $32.7 billion surplus and record amounts of cash in reserves.

Some Texas groups resume funding out-of-state abortions after court ruling

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Londin Mair protests for abortion access at the Capitol on Oct. 2, 2021.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us