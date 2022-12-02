San Antonio City Council members call for ban on horse-drawn carriages downtown

If adopted, the ban would take effect by the end of the year, although those with existing permits would be allowed to let them expire.

Citing animal welfare concerns, members of San Antonio City Council filed paperwork potentially setting up a vote whether to ban horse-drawn carriages downtown, according to MySA.

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 filed a Council Consideration Request Wednesday, clearing the way for the full council to eventually debate and vote on the measure. The proposed ban would take effect by the end of the year.

McKee-Rodriguez and Phyllis Viagran maintain that constant exposure to traffic, hard labor and extreme weather conditions are detrimental to the health of the horses, the online news outlet reports. Some residents have long called for the ban of horse-drawn carriages.

Adriana Rocha Garcia of District 4, Ana Sandoval of District 7 and Manny Pelaez of District 8 supported the request, giving it the five signatures needed to move forward.

Under the proposal, the city would stop issuing new horse-drawn carriage permits and would allow existing permits to expire, MySA reports. The city also would establish a program to help workers transition to operating eclectic carriages and encourage the use of pedicabs.

McKee Rodriguez and Viagran want to add the proposal to the agenda for council's next governance committee meeting, according to MySA.

