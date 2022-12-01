San Antonio City Council picks Michael Gallagher to fill seat left vacant by Clayton Perry

A retired Air Force Colonel, Gallagher served on city council between 2014 and 2017.

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 2:13 pm

Newly appointed District 10 City Councilman Michael Gallagher told council members on Thursday that he does not plan on running for the position during citywide elections in May.
City of San Antonio
Newly appointed District 10 City Councilman Michael Gallagher told council members on Thursday that he does not plan on running for the position during citywide elections in May.
Former San Antonio City Councilman Michael Gallagher will again represent District 10 after members of the council selected him Thursday to temporarily fill the seat left vacant by Clayton Perry.

Gallagher, who served on the body from 2014 to 2017, was sworn in Thursday afternoon following the council's executive session.

The retired Air Force Colonel beat out Joe Garcia, a former Shearer Hills Neighborhood Association president, and Palo Alto College Adjunct Professor Pauline Rubio for the spot. Council selected the three finalists from a list of 18 candidates during a meeting Wednesday.

Gallagher will fill the seat left vacant by Perry, who was granted a leave of absence earlier this month after being arrested on a hit-and-run charge. Witnesses said Perry appeared to be severely intoxicated at a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurant before the automobile crash, according to the arrest affidavit.

The San Antonio Police Department has since filed a DWI charge against Perry. It's now up to the Bexar County District Attorney's office to decide how to proceed, KSAT reports.

It is unclear how long Gallagher will serve on the city council, since Perry can return to his office whenever he's ready to do so, according to city bylaws. The councilman has yet to disclose how long he expects to be on sabbatical.

Gallagher told council members Thursday that he doesn't plan to run for the position during citywide elections in May. He also said he won't accept the office's $45,722  annual salary and that he doesn't plan any staff changes.

