San Antonio City Council to discuss contingency plans on Migrant Resource Center funding this week

Nirenberg’s comments came after his meeting with President Joe Biden last week, in which the two discussed the ongoing border crisis and bipartisan border security bill that Senate Republicans killed in February.
The bill, among other things, would have allocated federal funding to support San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center located at 7000 San Pedro Ave on the city’s Northside.
Nirenberg didn’t specify when the Migrant Resource Center would run out of money but did tell KSAT that the city’s resources were “finite.”
“It’s very frustrating, but we’re going to continue to fight to make sure that congressional leaders hear us and that ultimately they do the right thing for the American public,” Nirenberg told the news station.
CEO of Catholic Charities Antonio Fernandez told the San Antonio Report in December that a chunk of the money used at the Migrant Resource Center is used to buy plane and bus tickets for migrants looking to leave San Antonio.
