San Antonio City Council to hold special meeting Monday to call for Clayton Perry's resignation

The emergency meeting will be city council's second vote of no confidence in less than a week.

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm

click to enlarge District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry speaks with reporters shortly after he posted bond. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry speaks with reporters shortly after he posted bond.
City Council has scheduled an emergency session Monday to call for Councilman Clayton Perry's resignation and hold a vote of no confidence, according to a draft resolution on the City of San Antonio's website.

On Thursday, Perry was charged with failing to stop and provide information after a crash resulting in damages of over $200, a class B misdemeanor. He was almost immediately released on a $2,000 bond, his defense attorney David Christian told reporters at the Bexar County Courthouse.

Soon after Perry was released on bail, the San Antonio Police Department released body cam footage of the District 10 councilman's erratic behavior following a Sunday hit-and-run accident for which he was under investigation.

Since then, SAPD officials said they plan to file an additional charge of driving while intoxicated against Perry with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. The DA will make the decision whether to pursue the case.

According to city council's pending resolution, Perry's behavior in the body cam footage, at the very least, "suggests he was severely intoxicated."

Under San Antonio's charter, council can't forcibly remove a member unless that person is convicted of a crime. Instead, the resolution demands that Perry resign on his own accord.

Earlier this week, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he wanted Perry to resign if news reports of him being a suspect in a hit-and-run case turned out to be true. However, Perry on Thursday told reporters he had no intention of stepping down.

Officials with the councilman's office were unavailable for immediate comment on whether or not that stance has changed.

Monday's meeting will be the second no-confidence vote held by council in less than a week. During its regular Thursday session, members voted 8-0 to censure District 1 councilman Mario Bravo for hurling personal insults at a colleague in September.

