San Antonio City Council vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution postponed

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Students at the University of Texas at San Antonio protest the conflict in the Middle East in November 2023.
City Council has pushed back a scheduled vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict at the request of District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez, who asked that it be pushed back, the Express-News reports
.
Council initially planned to vote
on a one-sentence resolution calling for a ceasefire on Jan. 11, its first meeting of the year. However, Pelaez — a likely 2025 mayoral candidate — requested the date change because he said he'll be out of town for “most of January,” the daily reports, citing a council memo.
Pelaez also told the Express-News
he wants to allow enough time for San Antonio’s Jewish and Muslim communities to air their concerns prior to the vote.
The ceasefire vote is now expected to occur sometime in February, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg wrote in the memo.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed