San Antonio Rep. Castro submits 25 Latino films to Library of Congress

After soliciting recommendations earlier this summer, the San Antonio Democrat's office says it received hundreds of suggestions through various social media platforms. The list was then whittled down to 25 Latino films spanning cinema classics to groundbreaking modern selections, which Castro asked the Library of Congress to enshrine in its registry.
Part of Castro's congressional district includes the West Side, so it comes as little surprise that this year's submissions included local favorite Blood In Blood Out starring San Antonio native Jesse Borrego.
Films must be at least 10 years old to be eligible for inclusion in the National Film Registry. Biopic Cesar Chavez was included in the list after becoming eligible just this year.
Castro's ongoing project is an attempt to address the lack of diversity in the registry, where Latino-driven films represent less than 5% of the total collection.
This year's full list of films submitted to the National Film Registry are:
2. Frida (2002)
3. Like Water for Chocolate (1992)
4. Mi Familia (1995)
5. Y Tu Mamá Tambiên (2001)
6. Under the Same Moon (2007)
7. American Me (1992)
8. Tortilla Soup (2001)
9. The Milagro Beanfield War (1988)
10. Cesar Chavez (2014)
11. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
12. Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
13. Mi Vida Loca (1994)
14. Instructions Not Included (2013)
15. Chicano I & II: The Mexican American Heritage Series (1971)
16. La Mission (2010)
17. Babel (2006)
18. 125 Franco’s Blvd (2010)
19. Don’t Let Me Drown (2009)
20. Bless Me, Ultima (2012)
21. Walkout (2006)
22. Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)
23. Mosquita y Mari (2012)
24. Gun Hill Road (2011)
25. American Experience: Roberto Clemente (2008)
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed