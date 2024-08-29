San Antonio Rep. Castro submits 25 Latino films to Library of Congress

click to enlarge Public Domain / Nate Payne Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro sought recommendations earlier this summer for inclusion in the list.

“Given the film industry’s continued lack of representation of Latinos, we must continue to make strong effort to ensure that Latino Americans’ contributions to our nation’s cinematic industry are appropriately celebrated and included in the National Film Registry,” Castro said in an emailed statement.

Blood In Blood Out (1993)

2. Frida (2002)

3. Like Water for Chocolate (1992)

4. Mi Familia (1995)

5. Y Tu Mamá Tambiên (2001)

6. Under the Same Moon (2007)

7. American Me (1992)

8. Tortilla Soup (2001)

9. The Milagro Beanfield War (1988)

10. Cesar Chavez (2014)

11. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

12. Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

13. Mi Vida Loca (1994)

14. Instructions Not Included (2013)

15. Chicano I & II: The Mexican American Heritage Series (1971)

16. La Mission (2010)

17. Babel (2006)

18. 125 Franco’s Blvd (2010)

19. Don’t Let Me Drown (2009)

20. Bless Me, Ultima (2012)

21. Walkout (2006)

22. Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)

23. Mosquita y Mari (2012)

24. Gun Hill Road (2011)

25. American Experience: Roberto Clemente (2008)



U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro on Thursday released his third annual list of Latino films submitted for inclusion in the National Film Registry, among them favorites such asandAfter soliciting recommendations earlier this summer, the San Antonio Democrat's office says it received hundreds of suggestions through various social media platforms. The list was then whittled down to 25 Latino films spanning cinema classics to groundbreaking modern selections, which Castro asked the Library of Congress to enshrine in its registry.Part of Castro's congressional district includes the West Side, so it comes as little surprise that this year's submissions included local favoritestarring San Antonio native Jesse Borrego.Films must be at least 10 years old to be eligible for inclusion in the National Film Registry. Biopicwas included in the list after becoming eligible just this year.Castro's ongoing project is an attempt to address the lack of diversity in the registry, where Latino-driven films represent less than 5% of the total collection.This year's full list of films submitted to the National Film Registry are: