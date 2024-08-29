TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio Rep. Castro submits 25 Latino films to Library of Congress

The films include local favorite Blood In Blood Out along with Frida, Pan's Labyrinth and others.

By on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro sought recommendations earlier this summer for inclusion in the list. - Public Domain / Nate Payne
Public Domain / Nate Payne
Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro sought recommendations earlier this summer for inclusion in the list.
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro on Thursday released his third annual list of Latino films submitted for inclusion in the National Film Registry, among them favorites such as Blood In, Blood Out and Like Water for Chocolate.

After soliciting recommendations earlier this summer, the San Antonio Democrat's office says it received hundreds of suggestions through various social media platforms. The list was then whittled down to 25 Latino films spanning cinema classics to groundbreaking modern selections, which Castro asked the Library of Congress to enshrine in its registry.

Part of Castro's congressional district includes the West Side, so it comes as little surprise that this year's submissions included local favorite Blood In Blood Out starring San Antonio native Jesse Borrego.

Films must be at least 10 years old to be eligible for inclusion in the National Film Registry. Biopic Cesar Chavez was included in the list after becoming eligible just this year.

Castro's ongoing project is an attempt to address the lack of diversity in the registry, where Latino-driven films represent less than 5% of the total collection.

“Given the film industry’s continued lack of representation of Latinos, we must continue to make strong effort to ensure that Latino Americans’ contributions to our nation’s cinematic industry are appropriately celebrated and included in the National Film Registry,” Castro said in an emailed statement.

This year's full list of films submitted to the National Film Registry are:

1. Blood In Blood Out (1993)
2. Frida (2002)
3. Like Water for Chocolate (1992)
4. Mi Familia (1995)
5. Y Tu Mamá Tambiên (2001)
6. Under the Same Moon (2007)
7. American Me (1992)
8. Tortilla Soup (2001)
9. The Milagro Beanfield War (1988)
10. Cesar Chavez (2014)
11. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
12. Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
13. Mi Vida Loca (1994)
14. Instructions Not Included (2013)
15. Chicano I & II: The Mexican American Heritage Series (1971)
16. La Mission (2010)
17. Babel (2006)
18. 125 Franco’s Blvd (2010)
19. Don’t Let Me Drown (2009)
20. Bless Me, Ultima (2012)
21. Walkout (2006)
22. Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)
23. Mosquita y Mari (2012)
24. Gun Hill Road (2011)
25. American Experience: Roberto Clemente (2008)

