San Antonio Congressmen Casar and Castro join Dems skipping Israeli PM's speech

Benjamin Netanyahu offered his vision for victory in Gaza during his hour-long speech at the U.S. Capitol.

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 6:04 pm

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro described Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal in a statement to the media.
Michael Karlis
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro described Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal in a statement to the media.
U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar, both of whom represent San Antonio, were among a slew of Democrats who skipped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Wednesday speech to both chambers of Congress.

In an emailed statement, Casar called upon his colleagues to stop sending military aid to Israel as it continues it bombardment of Gaza in retaliation for an attack by terrorist group Hamas last fall. Meanwhile, Castro, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, described Netanyahu as a war criminal.

"Under his command, Israeli troops have bombed hospitals, ambulances and schools, killing 40,000 people, most of whom are civilians, and leaving millions homeless," Castro said in his statement. "He has failed to prioritize the rescue of hostages and has pursued mass destruction of Palestinian society instead of accountability for the Hamas terrorists who carried out the Oct. 7 attacks."

Castro continued: "The opportunity to address a joint session is an honor that should be reserved for the most distinguished world leaders. Netanyahu should be standing in front of a criminal tribunal — not the U.S. Congress."

Roughly half of all Democrats from the House and Senate declined to attend Netanyahu's hour-plus speech, Axios reports.

The right-wing prime minister also poked fun at the pro-Palestine protesters who, in recent months, shut down American freeways, set up encampments at universities and crashed city hall meetings, including in San Antonio. Netanyahu also claimed a large swath of the protesters are being organized and funded by the Iranian government.

"When the tyrants of Tehran, who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair, are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots," Netanyahu proclaimed. "Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming 'Gays for Gaza.' They might as well hold up signs saying 'Chickens for KFC.'"

Netanyahu also shared his vision about the future of Gaza after Israel completes what he calls a "total victory."

After the Israeli Defense Force eliminates Hamas, Netanyahu's government plans to "demilitarize" and "deradicalize" Gaza by installing a government run by Palestinian civilians that will teach their children not "to hate Jews," he said.

"Those twin words, demilitarization and deradicalization, those two concepts were applied to Germany and Japan after World War II, and that led to decades of peace, prosperity and security," Netanyahu said. "Following our victory, with the help of regional partners, the demilitarization and deradicalization of Gaza can also lead to a future of security, prosperity and peace. That's my vision for Gaza."

During the speech, Netanyahu also maintained that his government's goal isn't to establish settlements in Gaza.

Even so, with the Israeli government continuing to construct what international observers have described as illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and with the Palestinian civilian death count standing at least at 40,000 — nearly half of whom are children, according to some reports.

Despite Netanyahu's vision, Casar and some of the families of the hostages still being held by Hamas described the prime minister's speech Tuesday as a "PR stunt intended to cover up his own failures."

"Not only has Netanyahu failed to safely return the hostages — he has killed, harmed or displaced nearly every Palestinian in Gaza, has failed to keep Israelis safe, and he is risking the United States' own security by trying to drag us into another endless war in the Middle East," Casar added.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

July 24, 2024

