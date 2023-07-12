Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio congressmen file bill to bolster military childcare

The proposal by U.S. Reps. Greg Casar and Joaquin Castro would give the Defense Department more flexibility to shift money into childcare programs.

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 9:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. troops march during a training exercise. - Courtesy Photo / US Air Force Public Affairs
Courtesy Photo / US Air Force Public Affairs
U.S. troops march during a training exercise.
U.S. Reps. Greg Casar and Joaquin Castro, both of whom represent parts of San Antonio, have filed legislation that would empower the Defense Department to use certain funds to childcare programs for military families.

The Democratic lawmakers filed the measure as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. If passed, it would allow the U.S. Secretary of Defense defer funds for programs or weapons that exceed the Pentagon’s budget request into childcare programs for military families.

“Even in San Antonio — a city that is proud to call itself Military City USA — military families are too often asked to front thousands of dollars for child care when there isn’t enough room in on-base development centers,” Castro said in a statement. “We can’t expect our troops to stay focussed on their mission if they’re worried about care for their kids.”

The funding could help improve the 135 DOD childcare facilities that are reportedly in "poor" or "failing" condition due to lack of maintenance or expand existing programs to accommodate the 9,000 military children currently on wait lists.

“Investments in military child care are direct investments in our military’s readiness,” Sarah Streyder, executive director of the Secure Families Initiative, said in a statement. “This amendment reflects a people-first approach to defense spending, which we have long advocated for.”

The amendment is attached to the annual defense spending bill, which will be debated and voted on later this month.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Judge reprimands San Marcos for purging records related to 'Trump Train' lawsuit

By Sanford Nowlin

Video shared on Twitter shows Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus along a stretch of I-35 near San Marcos in 2020.

Texas bans homeowners’ associations from discriminating against renters who receive federal housing aid

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Clouds roll through the sky over the Providence Creek Village neighborhood in Providence Village on June 30, 2022.

Mexican governor pleads with TxDOT to consider San Antonio-Monterrey train

By Michael Karlis

The plan would connect the seventh largest city in the U.S. to Mexico's hub of advanced industry, according to Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia.

Sriracha shortage sparks sky-high prices on San Antonio's Facebook Marketplace

By Brandon Rodriguez

Huy Fong Food's Sriracha sits among other sauces on a tray.

Also in News

Sen. Ted Cruz rails against air fryers spying on Americans during Tuesday speech

By Michael Karlis

Under the bipartisan Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act, manufacturers of internet-connected devices would be required to disclose whether the appliances have microphones or cameras.

Bad Takes: Worker deaths show that climate change is real and demands immediate action

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Worker deaths show that climate change is real and demands immediate action

Texas House and Senate reach a deal on how to cut property taxes

By Karen Brooks Harper and Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

A roofing crew begins to shingle a home under construction in the Pavilion Park development in north Midland on March 14, 2022.

With new federal food stamp limits coming, advocates mobilize to inform Texas recipients

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

With new federal food stamp limits coming, advocates mobilize to inform Texas recipients
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us