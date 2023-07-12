San Antonio congressmen file bill to bolster military childcare

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / US Air Force Public Affairs
U.S. troops march during a training exercise.
U.S. Reps. Greg Casar and Joaquin Castro, both of whom represent parts of San Antonio, have filed legislation that would empower the Defense Department to use certain funds to childcare programs for military families.
The Democratic lawmakers filed the measure as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. If passed, it would allow the U.S. Secretary of Defense defer funds for programs or weapons that exceed the Pentagon’s budget request into childcare programs for military families.
“Even in San Antonio — a city that is proud to call itself Military City USA — military families are too often asked to front thousands of dollars for child care when there isn’t enough room in on-base development centers,” Castro said in a statement. “We can’t expect our troops to stay focussed on their mission if they’re worried about care for their kids.”
The funding could help improve the 135 DOD childcare facilities that are reportedly in "poor" or "failing" condition
due to lack of maintenance or expand existing programs to accommodate the 9,000 military children currently on wait lists.
“Investments in military child care are direct investments in our military’s readiness,” Sarah Streyder, executive director of the Secure Families Initiative, said in a statement. “This amendment reflects a people-first approach to defense spending, which we have long advocated for.”
The amendment is attached to the annual defense spending bill, which will be debated and voted on later this month.
