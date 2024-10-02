SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

San Antonio cop who once faced charges for beating suspect wants his job back

Thomas Villarreal was one of two former officers accused kicking down a suspect's door and repeatedly punching him.

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 12:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Former officer Thomas Villarreal, who was fired from SAPD two years, began his arbitration hearing Tuesday. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Former officer Thomas Villarreal, who was fired from SAPD two years, began his arbitration hearing Tuesday.
A former San Antonio police officer who was fired and charged with aggravated assault by a public servant is vying to win his job back after the criminal case ended in a mistrial, KSAT reports.

Thomas Villarreal, who was fired in two years ago, faced criminal charges over a 2020 incident in which SAPD alleges he and another officer kicked in the door of an East Side home and beat up a suspect who walked away from at attempted traffic stop.

Villarreal and the other officer, Carlos Castro, faced up to life in prison for the charges, but their case ended in an October 2023 mistrial, KSAT reports. Prosecutors later dropped the case against the two former officers, and both have since appealed their firings via the department's arbitration process.

Castro’s arbitration appeal is still pending, and Villarreal’s appeal began Tuesday, according to the TV station.

Chief William McManus opposes the pair rejoining the force, according to KSAT.

During Tuesday's hearing, lawyers representing the city said the beating Villarreal and Castro dealt the suspect put him in the hospital for three days with a broken nose and broken orbital bone, the station reports.

“The citizens of San Antonio deserve to be protected by the police, not have their door beaten down and their faces bashed in over a traffic stop,” said Donna McElroy, an outside attorney for the city.

During the hearing, Villarreal’s attorney accused the city of scapegoating his client over justifiable actions, according to KSAT. The two officers have said they used force against the suspect because they feared he had a gun. 

“What we have here, Mr. Peña, is a case of — I’ll be quite honest — politics at play,” Karl Brehm, an attorney for Villarreal, told hearing examiner Diego Peña during his opening statement.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Another poll shows Democratic challenger Colin Allred closing in on Ted Cruz

By Michael Karlis

Last month, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced it would funnel millions of dollars into U.S. Congressman Colin Allred's campaign to oust U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Did San Antonio city official try to meddle in hiring process for Animal Control Services director?

By Michael Karlis

A dog waits for adoption at Animal Care Services' facility.

Federal judge tosses Southwest Airlines' legal filing over San Antonio airport

By Michael Karlis

Southwest Airlines isn't happy with its location inside San Antonio International Airport.

USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Texas among states with biggest drops in life expectancy, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

The average life expectancy in Texas at the end of 2022 was 75.4 years.

Texas prison system’s staffing crisis and outdated technology endanger guards and inmates

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Texas Department of Criminal Justice William G. McConnell Unit at Chase Field in Beeville in 2013. Credit: Jennifer Whitney for The Texas Tribune

Another poll shows Democratic challenger Colin Allred closing in on Ted Cruz

By Michael Karlis

Last month, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced it would funnel millions of dollars into U.S. Congressman Colin Allred's campaign to oust U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Assclown Alert: Stumping for Trump with JD Vance and Texas evangelist David Wallnau

By Sanford Nowlin

Despite writing in 2016 that U.S. evangelicals' us-versus-them moralizing hurts the white working class, GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance (left) has thrown in with self-proclaimed Christian nationalist evangelical Lance Wallnau (right).
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us