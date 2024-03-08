Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio council members divided over recommended pay increase

Manny Pelaez said the money would be better served 'helping all of San Antonio thrive,' while Phyllis Vigran said $150,000 would be more appropriate.

By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 4:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Voters may decide whether city council deserves a pay raise during the November election. - Shutterstock / f11photo
Shutterstock / f11photo
Voters may decide whether city council deserves a pay raise during the November election.
San Antonio City Council members have so far shared widely divergent views of a recent analysis that recommended sending their salaries into the six-figure range.

Several said the raise shouldn't be that high while at least one said the pay could go higher and another said such a hefty salary would be "insensitive" to low-income constituents.

On Monday, the city's Charter Review Commission subcommittee on council pay and compensation presented a proposal to increase council members' pay to an annual package between $75,00 and $125,0000. The subcommittee also proposed bumping the mayor's annual pay to between $90,000 and $140,000.

Those on council now earn a meager $45,722 annual salary, while Mayor Ron Nirenberg pulls in $61,725 a year.

Although both council members and the mayor earn far less than their peers in other large Texas cities, several members of the body said they're uncomfortable with such steep raises.

"It is insensitive to vulnerable neighbors for us to consider a six-figure salary when so many vulnerable families are barely holding on," District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez, a potential mayoral candidate, tweeted Thursday.
On the other hand, District 3's Phyllis Viagran told KSAT in a statement that council members work 60 hours a week and should be compensated similarly to county commissioners, who earn a starting salary of $150,000.

District 5's Teri Castillo, District 2's Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, and District 9 rep and announced mayoral candidate John Courage agree that there should be a pay raise, but not as high as the subcommittee recommends.

McKee-Rodriguez wrote in a February memo that councilmembers' salaries should be equal to San Antonio's median income for a four-person household, or about $88,000. Meanwhile, Courage said during Monday's meeting that $60,000 seemed like an appropriate figure.

Castillo also told KSAT the salary should be based on San Antonians' median incomes.

"I do believe that look at what the average city of San Antonio resident is earning and evaluating from there would be a great start," she told the TV station.

The subcommittee has until May to finalize its pay raise proposal to the City Council. If council approves, voters will decide in November whether to let elected officials have a raise.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio door manufacturer places lone bid on disgraced lawyer Christ Pettit's home

By Michael Karlis

This 6,500-square-foot home at 555 Argyle Ave. is known as the "Wedding Cake House" due to its tiered design.

San Antonio congressmen among those critical of Biden calling migrant 'an illegal'

By Sanford Nowlin

President Joe Biden addresses the nation earlier this year about the Senate passing a supplemental bill for national security.

San Antonio's International Women’s Day March taking place Sunday

By Sanford Nowlin

Marchers raise their voices at San Antonio's International Women’s Day March in 2023.

San Antonio Zoo welcomes capybaras for the first time since 2018

By Michael Karlis

Ginny and Luna are the first capybaras to reside at the San Antonio Zoo since 2018.

Bad Takes: Leaders should dump Trump over his disastrous immigration plan

By Kevin Sanchez

U.S. Border Patrol agents talk to asylum seekers who crossed into South Texas near Eagle Pass.

Ted Cruz demands Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow apologize over joke about Virginia voters

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at the 2021 Student Action Summit.

Report paid for by Uvalde council clears city cops of wrongdoing in school shooting

By Michael Karlis

The report commissioned by Uvalde City Council and conducted by a retired Austin police detective only looked at police officers still employed by the city's police department.

Lifesaving Narcan tough to find in Texas pharmacies

By Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

Inconsistent practices from pharmacy to pharmacy and slow resupply times can make Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, hard to find.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us