SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio councilman accuses mayoral candidate of leaking executive-session information

Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez's swipe at colleague Manny Pelaez comes as council prepares to discuss the future of City Attorney Andy Segovia.

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 1:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez, a mayoral candidate, is a defender of City Attorney Andy Segovia, who's come under attack from other members of council. - Courtesy Photo / Manny Pelaez Campaign
Courtesy Photo / Manny Pelaez Campaign
District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez, a mayoral candidate, is a defender of City Attorney Andy Segovia, who's come under attack from other members of council.
District 2 City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez on Monday fired off a tweet accusing District 8 Councilman — and mayoral hopeful — Manny Pelaez of leaking information from council's closed executive sessions.

The finger pointing comes after McKee-Rodriguez, District 6's Melissa Cabello Havrda and three other council members held a press conference last week raising allegations that City Attorney Andy Segovia has provided inaccurate and conflicting legal advice. Some even called for Segovia's removal.

The press conference came after Segovia declined to let council move into executive session last Wednesday to discuss contract talks with the firefighter's union, which some on council said could push city spending into a deficit.

In a media statement issued after the presser, Segovia said he didn't want to discuss the matter behind closed doors because he feared information would leak, putting the city in a compromised negotiating position.

However, in Monday's tweet, McKee-Rodriguez said the person Segovia should be worried about leaking isn't among those members of council calling for his removal but rather Pelaez, an ally of the city attorney.

"Many of us, on a number of occasions, have called [Councilman] Manny out of leaking information from exec sessions," McKee-Rodriguez wrote on social media platform X. "[I don't know] who Andy is accusing of being a leak, but his confidence wasn't shaken when we shared that with him."
McKee-Rodriguez's comments come days after Pelaez ripped McKee-Rodriguez and other Segovia skeptics over their decision to hold a press conference to discuss the city attorney's alleged shortcomings.

"What we saw today really has nothing to do with [Segovia's] performance or his fitness for office," Pelaez said in a video statement posted on X. "It was a lot of political grandstanding and showboating. But it's done at the expense of a good man's reputation, and playing fast and loose with a person's career to score political points — that's really disappointing. It's not good leadership."
Pelaez's office was unavailable Tuesday for immediate comment on McKee-Rodriguez's tweet.

Despite what Pelaez thinks about his colleague's behavior, council is set to discuss Segovia's performance during a Wednesday executive session. The deliberative body's discussion of the fire union contract will resume Thursday — in public.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Billionaire Jeff Bezos opens tuition-free pre-school in San Antonio area

By Michael Karlis

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos waves to reporters in New York City in 2019.

San Antonio's Alamo Colleges extending bachelor's degree programs to all 5 campuses

By Michael Karlis

St. Phillips College currently offers a 4-year-degree in Applied Technology in Cybersecurity for $3,170 a semester.

Man's claims of being dumped off Austin bridge could reignite serial killer speculation

By Michael Karlis

At least 10 bodies have been pulled from Lady Bird Lake over the past 20 months, leading some online to speculate that a serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' is on the lose in Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott balks after White House proposes stricter asylum rules

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in on the U.S.-Mexico border with other Republican governors.

Contractors for SpaceX's South Texas site claim company stiffed them for $2.5 million

By Sanford Nowlin

A rocket towers above SpaceX's South Texas facility.

Houston woman is third guilty plea in Henry Cuellar bribery case

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, at The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 24, 2022 in Austin.

Texas delegation urges Congress to withhold aid to Mexico over water treaty dispute

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

The Rio Grande at Los Ebanos in Hidalgo Co. on Jan. 14, 2022. The United States is on the right, Mexico on the left.

Man's claims of being dumped off Austin bridge could reignite serial killer speculation

By Michael Karlis

At least 10 bodies have been pulled from Lady Bird Lake over the past 20 months, leading some online to speculate that a serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' is on the lose in Austin.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us