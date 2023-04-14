Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry receives slap on the wrist for drunk driving charge

Perry was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 24 hours community service on Friday.

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 12:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Despite the accident happening on Nov. 6, District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was not charged with a DWI until more than a month later. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Despite the accident happening on Nov. 6, District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was not charged with a DWI until more than a month later.
District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry on Friday received what many are likely to view as lenient sentencing for the high-profile DWI hit-and-run charge he picked up last year.

County-at-Law No. 6 Judge Erica Dominguez handed Perry a sentence of 12 months of probation and 24 hours of community service in a plea deal, the Express-News reports. She also ordered him to pay $500 in court fees.

Dominguez opted to grant Perry deferred adjudication, meaning the incident won't appear on his criminal record, according to the daily.

Although prosecutors sought a harsher punishment, Dominguez defended her decision, arguing that most first-time offenders receive deferred adjudication, the Express-News reports.

Perry’s sentencing draws a close to a months-long saga that grabbed both local and national headlines. Authorities accused Perry of consuming 14 drinks at the Evil Olive Bar and crashing his Jeep into a Honda Civic before fleeing the scene.

Although the collision was reported on Nov. 6, the investigating police officer didn't subject the councilman to a breathalyzer, even after he was discovered rolling around in his backyard, apparently unable to stand.

Perry wasn't arrested and charged with a DWI until Dec. 28, more than a month after the crash.

“I take full responsibility. I have done everything I can to make this right,” Perry told reporters following his sentencing, according to the Express-News. “I’m following the process, I’ve taken a lot of advice and done a lot of things for this huge mistake. I thank God nobody was hurt, and I’m very thankful for that.”

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

In WTF move, study names San Antonio River Walk one of the nation's biggest 'tourist traps'

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio River Walk was also named one of the most beautiful spots in the United States last year by luxury travel agency Kuoni.

The target of Ted Cruz's latest celebrity slap fight? San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

By Sanford Nowlin

Sen. Ted Cruz and Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich have had choice words for each other lately.

Two former members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty, family members indicted on federal charges

By Sanford Nowlin

Kenneth "Ken" Flores (right) waves to the crowd during his time as Rey Feo LXX.

Also in News

Abortion drug remains approved, with restrictions, appeals court rules

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Women march through the streets of San Antonio last summer to protest the state automatically banning abortion after Roe. v. Wade was overturned.

Juror blasts Texas Gov. Abbott’s threat to pardon Black Lives Matter protest shooter as a 'travesty'

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott shows he's serious at a press event.

Environmental groups sue EPA over water pollution standards

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Environmental groups sue EPA over water pollution standards

Two fellow Texas House conservatives call on Rep. Bryan Slaton to resign over investigation

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton speaks at a right-wing summit last year hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us