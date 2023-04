San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez hits back after sign targeted with anti-LGBTQ slur

click to enlarge Jade Esteban Estrada District 2 city councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is facing nine challengers this election cycle.

Bruh 🙃🙃🙃 Let May 6th hurry right on up. pic.twitter.com/uYiaWPJ6bl — Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (@theloserteacher) April 24, 2023

With early voting in San Antonio's citywide elections scarcely underway, someone has directed a homophobic attack at District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, defacing one of his signs with the word "groomer."McKee-Rodriguez — the first openly gay Black man to be elected to San Antonio City Council — shared a photo of the sign Monday on Twitter. "Bruh, let May 6 hurry right on up," the first-term councilman tweeted.The word "groomer" has emerged as favorite of slur of right-wing politicians and commentators. While the term generally describes ways in which child predators coerce potential victims, some members of the American right have begun employing it as a broad smear against anyone with whom they disagree, from drag performers to President Joe Biden.For example, jeers of "groomer" could be heard in front of San Antonio's Aztec Theatre in December as This Is Texas Freedom Force and other far-right extremist groups protested against a Christmas-themed drag show.It's not the first time McKee-Rodriguez has pushed back against homophobia since seeking office. In 2021, he accused pastors from two East Side churches of telling congregants that voting for him would be sinful, the Express-News reported McKee-Rodriguez faces a potentially tough election season. He's running for reelection against nine challengers in a district known to flip frequently.