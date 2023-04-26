Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez hits back after sign targeted with anti-LGBTQ slur

McKee-Rodriguez is the first openly gay Black man to serve on San Antonio City Council.

Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 11:23 am

click to enlarge District 2 city councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is facing nine challengers this election cycle. - Jade Esteban Estrada
Jade Esteban Estrada
District 2 city councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is facing nine challengers this election cycle.
With early voting in San Antonio's citywide elections scarcely underway, someone has directed a homophobic attack at District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, defacing one of his signs with the word "groomer."

McKee-Rodriguez — the first openly gay Black man to be elected to San Antonio City Council — shared a photo of the sign Monday on Twitter. "Bruh, let May 6 hurry right on up," the first-term councilman tweeted.


The word "groomer" has emerged as favorite of slur of right-wing politicians and commentators. While the term generally describes ways in which child predators  coerce potential victims, some members of the American right have begun employing it as a broad smear against anyone with whom they disagree, from drag performers to President Joe Biden.

For example, jeers of "groomer" could be heard in front of San Antonio's Aztec Theatre in December as This Is Texas Freedom Force and other far-right extremist groups protested against a Christmas-themed drag show.

It's not the first time McKee-Rodriguez has pushed back against homophobia since seeking office. In 2021, he accused pastors from two East Side churches of telling congregants that voting for him would be sinful, the Express-News reported.

McKee-Rodriguez faces a potentially tough election season. He's running for reelection against nine challengers in a district known to flip frequently.

