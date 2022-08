San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists

Screen Capture / TVSA District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez speaks from the dais on Tuesday.

After the rancorous public comment session for Tuesday's city council vote on a resolution supporting abortion rights, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez had choice words for some anti-abortion activists in attendance.McKee-Rodriguez, one of nine San Antonio council members who supported the resolution, sent his "love and gratitude" to those who shared their personal abortion stories during the marathon session. However, he said he was "disgusted" by the behavior of activists who sought to embarrass and denigrate them.What follows is a full transcript of the McKee-Rodriguez's comments: