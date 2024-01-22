San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez says he would have voted for ceasefire resolution

click to enlarge
Jade Esteban Estrada
City Councilman Manny Pelaez now claims that he decided to remove his signature from a memo calling for a special meeting to debate a ceasefire resolution after receiving a phone call from two prominent members of the Muslim community, according to the San Antonio Report.
District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez last week told the San Antonio Report
that he would have voted in favor of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict had one been debated.
The statement from Pelaez, a potential 2025 mayoral candidate, comes after he took action earlier this month to scrap a scheduled council vote on just such a resolution.
"What really gelled it for me [was] receiving a call from two of the elders of the largest mosque in San Antonio — who I won't name," Pelaez told the Report, recalling their advice. "'If what you're looking for is permission from your Muslim friends, who love you, we want to encourage you to pull your support. It really is not the right time, and it's not the right vehicle for what you're trying to accomplish.'"
Pelaez signed a memo
in December alongside District 2's Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and District 1's Teri Castillo calling for a special meeting to debate a one-sentence ceasefire resolution. Initially, that meeting was scheduled for Jan. 11, but Pelaez postponed it until February
, citing a scheduling conflict.
Then, on Jan. 9, Pelaez pulled his signature altogether
, killing the special meeting, since at least three council members need to call for one to take place.
In a statement to Current
shortly after pulling his signature, Pelaez said his sudden change in heart was because he realized the vote would result in "unintended pain and anger in the hearts of too many of the people I serve."
However, according to at least one witness, that reasoning differs from the explanation Pelaez gave pro-Palestine, pro-Israel, Muslim and Jewish factions who gathered for an impromptu Jan. 9 meeting that also included Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Manager Erik Walsh.
During the gathering, Pelaez — who had not yet said he planned to remove his signature from the memo — told roughly 20 attendees that he worried a resolution might prompt white supremacist violence against both the Jewish and Muslim communities, Sara Masoud, a member of San Antonio for Justice in Palestine (SAJP), previously told the Current
.
Whatever Pelaez's reasoning for withdrawing his support, San Antonio's ceasefire resolution remains in limbo without a third signatory.
SAJP members haven't given up hope, however. Masoud told the Current
her grassroots group is working to schedule a meeting with District 1 council newcomer Sukh Kaur, who vocalized support for the Palestinian cause.
In the meantime, SAJP and the Party of Socialism and Liberation have both vowed to make life for San Antonio City Council "uncomfortable" in the absence of a debate on a ceasefire resolution. Activists shut down a Jan. 10 council meeting
in protest over the scrapped vote.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed