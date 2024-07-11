SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte charged with DWI months after his arrest

Whyte faces up to 180 days in prison and a $2,000 fine if found guilty.

By on Thu, Jul 11, 2024 at 10:28 am

click to enlarge San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte speaks to reporters following council's censure vote in January. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte speaks to reporters following council's censure vote in January.
The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has finally charged District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte with driving while intoxicated, a Class-B misdemeanor, the Express-News reports.

Whyte was pulled over Dec. 29 on Loop 410 for speeding and failing to use his blinker while changing lanes, according to police records. Before his arrest, the councilman reportedly visited three North Side bar and restaurant locations: Myron’s Steakhouse, El Mirasol and the Thirsty Horse Saloon.

District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur, District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda and Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s wife, Erika Prosper, were all present at El Mirasol while Whyte was there, as reported by Express-News.

Kaur and Prosper maintained they were at the restaurant to attend separate parties. However, Whyte drove Cabello Havrda home before he was pulled over on suspicion of DWI, according to the daily.

Although some legal experts argue that Whyte appeared sober in body-cam footage released after his arrest, the Texas Department of Public Safety later reported that the councilman’s blood alcohol content was 0.089 — barely above the legal limit.

Following the release of the body-cam footage in January, Whyte was stripped of his committee assignments and unanimously censured by council. However, his committee assignments were reinstated in April.

White faces up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine if found guilty.

