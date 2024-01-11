San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte stripped of committee assignments over DWI arrest

click to enlarge
District 10 Marc Whyte was arrested for on Dec. 29 after visiting a series of North Side bars.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg stripped Councilman Marc Whyte of his committee assignments Thursday and called for a special meeting to consider censuring the District 10 representative.
That deliberation will take place 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, inside City Council Chambers.
Council members learned about the plans during Thursday morning's meeting as pro-Palestine activists shut down discussion
and demanded the body debate a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the San Antonio Report's Andrea Drusch
.
Until Thursday, Whyte served on the Audit, Economic and Workforce and Public Safety committees. He's suspended “until further notice or until more details of the incident are known,” according to a memo sent to council members.
Whyte was arrested Dec. 29 on DWI charges after visiting several North Side establishments
, including El Mirasol Restaurant, Myron’s Steakhouse and the Thirsty Horse Saloon. He's publicly admitted to having several beers along the way.
Council members discussed possible penalties
for Whyte during a closed-door executive session on Wednesday.
His DWI arrest came roughly one year after his District 10 predecessor, Clayton Perry, was formally charged with a DWI. Perry opted not to run for a fourth term in the wake of his legal issues.
