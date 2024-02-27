FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio councilman Marc Whyte was intoxicated at time of DWI arrest, DPS says

Whyte had a BAC of .089, slightly above the legal limit of 0.08.

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 4:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte speaks to reporters following council's censure vote in January. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte speaks to reporters following council's censure vote in January.
San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte was intoxicated on the night that he was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, the Express-News reports, citing blood draw results released Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Whyte's blood alcohol content was .089 when officers executed a warrant in the early hours of Dec. 30, according to the daily. That's barely above the legal limit of 0.08.

A member of the San Antonio Police Department's DUI task force pulled Whyte over shortly before midnight Dec. 29. Whyte was allegedly speeding and failed to use his signal when changing lanes, according to the police report.

Whyte told the officer he had imbibed that night but only had one drink at El Mirasol, neighboring Myron's Steakhouse and the Thirsty Horse Saloon.

Even so, Whyte was arrested after failing a sobriety test, according to authorities.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg temporarily stripped Whyte of his committee assignments following his arrest, and council voted 10-0 to censure the District 10 councilman during a Sunday, Jan. 15, meeting.

Whyte is the second District 10 Councilman to be charged with a DWI in less than a year. The other was his predecessor, Clayton Perry.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Downtown San Antonio Spurs arena could be one step closer to reality

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

Greg Abbott tells U.N. to 'go pound sand' over concerns about LGBTQ+ rights in Texas

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rails against transgender athletes and crossdressing teachers during a rally in San Antonio last week.

Air Force member from San Antonio dies after lighting self on fire to protest war in Gaza

By Sanford Nowlin

The Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., as last photographed by Google.

Louis Vuitton installation featuring Wemby pops up in San Antonio's Southtown

By Michael Karlis

Louis Vuitton installation featuring Wemby pops up in San Antonio's Southtown

In leaked audio, Supreme Court Justice John Devine railed against “brainwashed” GOP colleagues

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Texas Supreme Court Justice John Devine, far left, with fellow judges on the House floor in Austin in 2013.

Guardian of Uvalde shooting victim arrested for disrupting county meeting

By Michael Karlis

Brett Cross (right) speaks during a Uvalde County Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Does the First Amendment apply to social media moderation? The U.S. Supreme Court will decide.

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Does the First Amendment apply to social media moderation? The U.S. Supreme Court will decide.

Greg Abbott tells U.N. to 'go pound sand' over concerns about LGBTQ+ rights in Texas

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rails against transgender athletes and crossdressing teachers during a rally in San Antonio last week.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us