San Antonio councilman Marc Whyte was intoxicated at time of DWI arrest, DPS says

Michael Karlis
San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte speaks to reporters following council's censure vote in January.
San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte was intoxicated on the night that he was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, the Express-News reports
, citing blood draw results released Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Whyte's blood alcohol content was .089 when officers executed a warrant in the early hours of Dec. 30, according to the daily. That's barely above the legal limit of 0.08.
A member of the San Antonio Police Department's DUI task force pulled Whyte over shortly before midnight Dec. 29. Whyte was allegedly speeding and failed to use his signal when changing lanes, according to the police report.
Whyte told the officer he had imbibed that night but only had one drink at El Mirasol, neighboring Myron's Steakhouse and the Thirsty Horse Saloon.
Even so, Whyte was arrested after failing a sobriety test, according to authorities.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg temporarily stripped
Whyte of his committee assignments following his arrest, and council voted 10-0 to censure
the District 10 councilman during a Sunday, Jan. 15, meeting.
Whyte is the second District 10 Councilman to be charged with a DWI in less than a year. The other was his predecessor
, Clayton Perry.
