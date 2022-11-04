San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo faces censure or no confidence vote over verbal tirade

An investigator found that Bravo's attack on Councilwoman Ana Sandoval violated city equal employment opportunity, anti-harassment and workplace violence directives.

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 10:10 am

click to enlarge District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo is facing a vote to censure his actions against another member of the body. - Jade Esteban Estrada
Jade Esteban Estrada
District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo is facing a vote to censure his actions against another member of the body.
City Councilman Mario Bravo faces possible censure or a vote of no confidence over his personal attack last month on council colleague Ana Sandoval, his former romantic partner, according to city documents.

Council has scheduled discussion of both options for next Thursday's meeting, according to an online agenda.

The agenda item follows Mayor Ron Nirenberg's appointment of an outside investigator to determine whether Bravo, a first-term District 1 councilman, violated city rules when he unleashed a tirade at Sandoval after she declined to support a budget measure he backed.

The investigator determined that Bravo violated city equal employment opportunity, anti-harassment and workplace violence directives, according to the agenda, posted Thursday evening.

"City Council creates its rules for its members and meetings, including decorum and any consequences for violation of their rules," the memo reads. "City Council has committed to a professional work environment and to refrain from rude and derogatory remarks, and abusive comments or behavior."

Neither a censure resolution nor a vote of no confidence would remove Bravo from office.

Although Bravo issued an apology after the incident, Nirenberg stripped him of his committee assignments, slamming the door on the councilman's ability make progress on his policy agenda. It remains unclear when or if the mayor will put Bravo back on committees.

At council's Sept. 15 budget meeting, Bravo accused Sandoval of selling out to the mayor and said her behavior showed why their relationship had ended, the Express-News reported at the time. After one of her staffers asked Bravo to stop the personal attacks, the councilman reportedly shouted back, “She put the knives in my back!”

Bravo's verbal sniping continued from the dais, prompting City Attorney Andy Segovia to issue the council a reprimand.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy

By Sanford Nowlin

Trish DeBerry is running for Bexar County judge after spending less than a year representing Precinct 3 on Commissioners Court.

Two San Antonio-area power plants are among the worst U.S. sites for coal ash contamination

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Miguel Power Plant, located an hour South of San Antonio was named one of the most-contaminated coal-ash waste sites in the country in a new report.

Shuttered San Antonio dance hall Midnight Rodeo destroyed by early morning fire

By Nina Rangel

The building that housed Midnight Rodeo erupted into flames early Wednesday.

Former Bexar County deputy arrested for letting inmates post on social media from his phone

By Michael Karlis

Former BSCO Deputy Mathew Pacheco, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with a third degree felony.

Also in News

LGBTQ+ Texans voting with marriage, worker protections and trans rights in mind

By Jhair Romero, The Texas Tribune

Thomas Smith, right, and his partner, Kevin McCardle, in Livingston on Oct. 27.

As abortion access evaporates, many Texans aren’t able to find care, new studies show

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

A sign taped to the front of Houston Women’s Clinic on June 24 says the clinic is no longer providing abortions after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Bad Takes: Donald Trump's Big Lie reeks of Orwellian 'doublethink,' and it's not a victimless offense

By Kevin Sánchez

Does Donald Jehovah Trump believe he received more votes in 2020 than President Joe Biden? Or did he just spout the Big Lie of a stolen election as a cynical ploy to stay in power?

ACLU condemns Texas Border Patrol agents' use of pepper balls against protesting migrants

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement to the El Paso Times that agents used "less-lethal" force to disperse the group after a migrant assaulted a federal agent.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us