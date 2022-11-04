San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo faces censure or no confidence vote over verbal tirade

click to enlarge Jade Esteban Estrada District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo is facing a vote to censure his actions against another member of the body.

City Councilman Mario Bravo faces possible censure or a vote of no confidence over his personal attack last month on council colleague Ana Sandoval, his former romantic partner, according to city documents.Council has scheduled discussion of both options for next Thursday's meeting, according to an online agenda.The agenda item follows Mayor Ron Nirenberg's appointment of an outside investigator to determine whether Bravo, a first-term District 1 councilman, violated city rules when he unleashed a tirade at Sandoval after she declined to support a budget measure he backed.The investigator determined that Bravo violated city equal employment opportunity, anti-harassment and workplace violence directives, according to the agenda, posted Thursday evening."City Council creates its rules for its members and meetings, including decorum and any consequences for violation of their rules," the memo reads. "City Council has committed to a professional work environment and to refrain from rude and derogatory remarks, and abusive comments or behavior."Neither a censure resolution nor a vote of no confidence would remove Bravo from office.Although Bravo issued an apology after the incident, Nirenberg stripped him of his committee assignments, slamming the door on the councilman's ability make progress on his policy agenda. It remains unclear when or if the mayor will put Bravo back on committees.At council's Sept. 15 budget meeting, Bravo accused Sandoval of selling out to the mayor and said her behavior showed why their relationship had ended, thereported at the time. After one of her staffers asked Bravo to stop the personal attacks, the councilman reportedly shouted back, “She put the knives in my back!”Bravo's verbal sniping continued from the dais, prompting City Attorney Andy Segovia to issue the council a reprimand.