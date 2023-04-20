Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio councilman McKee-Rodriguez launches hip campaign video ahead of May election

The outspoken progressive faces nine challengers in a district that flips frequently.

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 2:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is running for a second term on San Antonio City Council. - Jade Esteban Estrada
Jade Esteban Estrada
Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is running for a second term on San Antonio City Council.
First-term Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez on Wednesday launched what may be the hippest campaign clip shared by any candidate in San Antonio's May citywide election.

The Nicki Minaj-endorsed District 2 councilman on Wednesday tweeted a clip of himself dressed in leather pants and rapping about the accomplishments and positive changes he's brought to his district during two years of service.
"Got extra funding for streets/If I'm winning, D2 'bout to eat," McKee-Rodriguez raps over a minimalist hip-hop track. "Need consistency in this seat/Our needs are large and they ain't cheap."

Wearing boxing gloves, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, a frequent ally, also makes an appearance in the clip as McKee-Rodriguez raps that it's "me and the people's champ" while pointing at his colleague.

According to the lyrics, the District 2 City Councilman and former high school math teacher used to make parody songs to "enhance the lesson" for his students and "meet my kids where they were."

"It's a little spicy, a little provocative/It gets the people going," McKee-Rodriguez raps in the spot.

McKee-Rodriguez may need to "get the people going" if he hopes to hang onto his seat. Unlike districts in which some incumbents face one or two challengers, the East Side incumbent faces nine.

What's more, District 2 has council's highest turnover rate, with McKee-Rodriguez being the seventh District 2 representative since 2014.

Some of McKee-Rodriguez's challengers argue that he's out of touch, too progressive and too anti-police, according to an Express-News report on the competitive race. 

A self-described Democratic Socialist, McKee-Rodriguez is among the most progressive members of council. He's also one of the few supporting the controversial San Antonio Justice Charter, or Proposition A, which would let voters decide whether to decriminalize marijuana and abortion and expand cite and release.

Even so, McKee-Rodriguez has fought back against claims he's out of touch, maintaining in an Express-News interview that his naysayers represent the East Side's old guard.

"I don't bend to the whim of any of the powers that be," McKee-Rodriguez told the paper. "And if there's something that's going to be a truly public good, that's how I vote."

Early voting for the citywide election begins Monday and runs through May 2.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.

Discovery of another body in Austin's Lady Bird Lake reignites 'Rainey Street Ripper' killer fears

By Michael Karlis

A body was discovered near Longhorn Dam in Austin on Saturday.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship explodes minutes after South Texas launch

By Brandon Rodriguez

“Starship just experienced what we call a rapid, unscheduled disassembly,” one commentator said during the test's livestream.

San Antonio eatery passed over for COVID-recovery grant will now get money following media inquiries

By Brandon Rodriguez

"Sure enough, it showed that I had lost $157,000 instead of making a profit. They thought that I had make $62,000," owner Tammy Russell said.

Also in News

San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to challenge Ted Cruz in 2024, newspaper reports

By Michael Karlis

If State Sen. Roland Gutierrez were to run, and win, he'd be the first Democrat to win a state wide election in Texas since 1994.

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.

Assclown Alert: Being investigated for 'inappropriate behavior' with Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton speaks at a 2022 summit hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.

Texas House committee set to debate firearms bills filed in response to Uvalde shooting

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Patrons of the SAXET Gun Show look at handguns at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown in February.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us