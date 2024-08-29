San Antonio Councilman McKee-Rodriguez throwing Nicki Minaj pre-party

Guests are invited to wear their finest pink attire to celebrate Minaj's San Antonio debut.

By on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 at 10:56 am

click to enlarge Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (right) poses with husband Nathan McKee-Rodriguez (left) at the Nicki Minaj concert at Austin's Moody Center in May. - Instagram / @theloserteacher
Instagram / @theloserteacher
Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (right) poses with husband Nathan McKee-Rodriguez (left) at the Nicki Minaj concert at Austin's Moody Center in May.
San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez's love of Nicki Minaj is well-documented, from his effusive posts on social media to his viral birthday wishes directed at the pop icon from council chambers.

In response, McKee-Rodriguez even got an endorsement from the Queen of Rap herself.

Now that the Trinidad-born rapper is performing her first-ever San Antonio show on Wednesday, Sept. 18, the District 2 councilman is, naturally, hosting an unofficial pre-party.

Team Jalen will host the "Pink Friday" gathering on Friday, Sept. 13, at Ivy, a space inside The Andy, located at 215 Coca-Cola Place. The live-work hub is across the street from the Frost Bank Center where Minaj will perform a few days later.

The pre-party is intended as a fun way for the councilman to connect with fellow "Barbz" while fundraising for his re-election campaign, according to McKee-Rodriguez's announcement.

Tickets available online raise funds via Democratic PAC ActBlue and start at $25. For those Minaj would deem "Boss Ass Bitches," the highest donation tiers land at $250 to $500 and include an exclusive cocktail hour.

The night will feature food and drink from local favorites Taco Couture and Devil's River Whiskey, with DJ Ayerr providing the soundtrack. Guests also are invited to don their "finest pink attire" for the occasion.

Unlike the all-too-common stuffed suits that find their way into the halls of power, McKee-Rodriguez is known for unapologetically showing his personality, serving looks in his signature club kid-style platform boots and long pink braids. He's also openly gay and proudly displays his relationship with husband Nathan McKee-Rodriguez.

Minaj is stopping in San Antonio next month as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, bringing her fictional AI world Gag City to the masses. Tickets, which start at $59, are still available through the Frost Bank Center website.

The Alamo City date was added in late May, when Minaj extended her world tour, the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman in history, according to Billboard. She will share the stage with Tyga, Bia and Skillibeng.

