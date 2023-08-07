LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio Councilman proposes program to help teachers buy homes

The program offers no-interest loans to teachers for home down payments and closing costs.

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 11:02 am

click to enlarge District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is a former school teacher. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is a former school teacher.
San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez has proposed a new program to make homeownership more affordable for public schoolteachers.

The program, which offers no-interest loans to teachers for home down payments and closing costs, will help to reduce the financial burden faced by many in the profession, McKee-Rodriguez said in a media statement. The program also will encourage more teachers to live in the city and remain in the profession, the District 2 councilman added.

“At its root, this proposal is about supporting our public schools, teachers and supporting staff,” McKee-Rodriguez said. “As a former public schoolteacher, I understand the personal, financial and physical sacrifices made by those who serve our students.”

The plan has garnered support from council members Sukh Kaur, Phyllis Viagran, Adriana Rocha-Garcia and Melissa Cabello-Havrda, who signed off on paperwork to enable its debate. The next step is a hearing of staff recommendations at the next available Governance Committee meeting, according to McKee-Rodriguez's office. The date has yet to be determined.

