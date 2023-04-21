Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio councilman rips Hispanic Chamber exec a new one for backing bill to limit city's power

'This is the wrong way to approach partnership with the city,' District 8 Councilman Pelaez told the executive.

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 9:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez had no kind words for the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. - Jade Esteban Estrada
Jade Esteban Estrada
District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez had no kind words for the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
With San Antonio facing likely passage of bill that would strip Texas cities of the power to enact a wide variety of business regulations, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez tore into one of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's top execs at Thursday's council meeting for backing the proposal.

“So, Martin, I see you over there,” Pelaez said, referring to Hispanic Chamber government relations honcho Martin C. Gutierrez Jr., according to the Express-News. “I don’t think a glib, smug smile is the appropriate response to having an entire council telling the world that this is an emergency situation that is going to hurt the city and leave us with a lot of questions."

Republican-based House Bill 2127 was approved by the GOP-controlled lower chamber on Wednesday over the objections of Democrats. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott — who's engaged in repeated efforts to quash the power of Texas' predominantly blue big cities — has pledged to sign the legislation.

“This is the wrong way to approach partnership with the city," Pelaez — a labor attorney — continued, according to the daily. "The Hispanic Chamber, you guys are better than this and you guys should do better than this.”

HB 2127 would prohibit cities and counties from adopting regulations that go further than state law in regulating labor, agriculture, natural resources and businesses' finances. It also would retroactively kill off existing city and county regulations that are determined to have exceeded state statutes.

Big city leaders including Mayor Ron Nirenberg have joined labor groups, environmental advocates and progressive organizations in blasting the measure. They call it an unconstitutional bid by the Texas GOP to decimate local control and hand a win to deep-pocketed business backers.

"They're short-circuiting the democratic process by taking away the voice of local citizens who have adopted charters that will be upended by pre-emption bills," Nirenberg said in a statement texted to the Current about HB 2127 and an almost identical measure also filed in the Texas House. "These bills are an attempt to win political fights we aren't even having."

Nirenberg continued: "That's an affront to democracy. It is probably the most undemocratic thing the Legislature has done."

Experts also argue the bills are so broadly written they're likely to face immediate court challenge if Abbott signs one of them into effect.

“We’re just going to have to go to the courts to figure this out,” Luis Figueroa, head of legislative affairs at progressive advocacy group Every Texan, told the Texas Tribune. “There’s going to be lawsuits filed all over the place.”

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.

San Antonio's Moses Rose's dispute likely headed to court after owner rejects $5.26 million buyout

By Michael Karlis

If Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu declines the Alamo Trust's "best and final offer," the issue is likely heading to court, where Alamo Trust officials said Cantu can expect a less generous payment.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship explodes minutes after South Texas launch

By Brandon Rodriguez

“Starship just experienced what we call a rapid, unscheduled disassembly,” one commentator said during the test's livestream.

Discovery of another body in Austin's Lady Bird Lake reignites 'Rainey Street Ripper' killer fears

By Michael Karlis

A body was discovered near Longhorn Dam in Austin on Saturday.

Also in News

New study names 3 Texas cities among the least sustainable in the U.S.

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio some of the highest annual excess fuel consumption per car commuter.

Despite the governor's voucher pitch, the answer to better Texas schools is more public funding

By Michael Karlis

A similar school voucher plan recently passed in Arizona is projected to cost taxpayers in the Grand Canyon State an additional $1 billion annually.

San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to challenge Ted Cruz in 2024, newspaper reports

By Michael Karlis

If State Sen. Roland Gutierrez were to run, and win, he'd be the first Democrat to win a state wide election in Texas since 1994.

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us