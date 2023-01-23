San Antonio Councilwoman Ana Sandoval endorses activist Rosie Castro as temporary successor

Castro also is the mother of State Rep. Joaquin Castro and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro.

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 9:19 am

click to enlarge Rosie Castro is a longtime civil rights activist and also a longtime District 7 resident. - Jade Esteban Estrada
Jade Esteban Estrada
Rosie Castro is a longtime civil rights activist and also a longtime District 7 resident.
Departing San Antonio Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who's stepping down near the end of this month, has endorsed civil rights activist Rosie Castro as her interim replacement.

In a statement supplied to the Express-News, Sandoval said she's endorsing Castro, a longtime activist who currently serves on the boards of voter-mobilization group Texas Organizing Project and the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute. Castro also is the mother of Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and former San Antonio MayorJulián Castro.

“In addition to having a storied resume and sharp intelligence, Rosie Castro meets the qualifications I feel are the most important in the interim appointment,” said Sandoval, who represents the West Side's District 7. “I would feel constituents are in good hands if she were selected as the interim.”

Castro, who has lived in District 7 for decades, said she's willing to serve as temporary appointee, according to the Express-News. However, she added that she doesn't plan to run for the office when it opens up in the May general election.

