SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio councilwoman's housing proposals get backing from local, federal leaders

Castillo's two proposals focus on speeding up construction of more affordable housing in the city.

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 3:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge District 5 City Councilwoman Teri Castillo speaks about affordable housing during a press conference Wednesday on the steps of City Hall. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
District 5 City Councilwoman Teri Castillo speaks about affordable housing during a press conference Wednesday on the steps of City Hall.
District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo on Wednesday highlighted a pair of proposals she introduced to expedite the construction of more affordable housing in San Antonio.

Under those measures, which Castillo filed last month, vacant city-owned land would be put to use for more affordable housing units and the city would be able to offer incentives to nonprofit developers who build housing in densely populated neighborhoods.

"When implemented, these policies will help San Antonio build and rehabilitate more deeply affordable units and realize our city's housing affordability goals sooner, while helping more families accomplish their dream of owning a home that they can comfortably afford," Castillo said at a news conference outside City Hall.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, a Democrat whose district includes Central San Antonio, also attended the event and voiced support for Castillo's proposals. She filed them as Council Consideration Requests, or CCRs, an initial step needed to get them in front of council for a vote.

Although neither measure is likely to be considered on the dais until after council approves a city budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Wednesday's presser sent a strong message to Castillo's council colleagues that local and federal leaders have got her back.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the waiting list at Opportunity Home — San Antonio's public housing organization — has skyrocketed from to more than 100,000 from 35,000, according to the San Antonio Report. San Antonio has also grappled with rising home prices and rising homelessness during that time frame.

Castillo's first policy proposal would allocate unused city-owned land to community land trusts for development of affordable housing. A community land trust is an ownership vehicle in which a private citizen owns the building but the land is owned by a public trust, the Express-News reports.

Meanwhile, Castillo's second proposal would incentivize nonprofit developers such as Habitat for Humanity to build more affordable housing by offering bonuses and waivers to current city codes on a project-by-project basis.

During the presser, socialist organizer Robert Hernandez said he and other working-class people would benefit if council adopts Castillo's CCRs. Wealthy outsiders are snapping up properties in San Antonio, forcing out longtime residents, he added.

"The truth of the matter is that public housing and deeply affordable housing are under attack ... as our land sold off to corporations," Hernandez said. "[W]e also see the growing corporatization of public entities dedicated to serving our people, like Opportunity Home."

Even though San Antonio is consistently ranked among the nation's most-affordable housing markets, the city continues to grow at a brisk pace, welcoming 22,000 new residents last year.

Citing that growth, Castillo, Nirenberg and Casar emphasized the need to address San Antonio's housing affordability issues before they become the full-blown disasters experienced by other Sunbelt cities.

"That's not the position you want to be in, San Antonio," Casar said. "Before people get pushed out, it'd be so much better to just keep people here. So let's learn from the mistakes in San Francisco and in Austin. Let's do it right first here in San Antonio — to say that when you have a growing population, you need more housing, but you need more housing at every level of affordability — for everyone — to keep everyone here."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Analysis: Elon Musk is moving businesses to Texas because he doesn't give a shit about Texans

By Sanford Nowlin

Elon Musk puts on his "deep thinker" face at a technology conference last year in Paris. (That's France, not Texas.)

In San Antonio mayor's race, Altamirano flush with funds, Pelaez running low

By Michael Karlis

Four candidates have officially entered the San Antonio mayoral race, including developer Robert Melvin, Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez and District 9's John Courage.

Would-be Trump assassin wore San Antonio-area gun influencer's branded T-shirt during attack

By Michael Karlis

Former President Donald Trump raises his first during CPAC earlier this year.

San Antonio-area supermarket unveils ammunition vending machine

By Michael Karlis

The machine uses ID verification and facial recognition technology to ensure the buyer is at least 21-years-old, according to its manufacturer.

Texas governor has little to show for Asia trip he took as Beryl bore down on the state

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott was overseas on an economic development trip when Beryl struck the Texas coast.

A look at the Texas mental health workforce shortage

By Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

The Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists holds a discussion with the Association of State & Provincial Psychology Boards regarding the Examination for Professional Practice in Psychology on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Austin. Mariann Burnett-Atwell, PSY.D., Michelle Paul, PH.D., Jennifer Laforce, PH.D., Hao Song, PH.D., and Alex Siegel, J.D., PH.D. sat on the panel during the discussion.

Analysis: Elon Musk is moving businesses to Texas because he doesn't give a shit about Texans

By Sanford Nowlin

Elon Musk puts on his "deep thinker" face at a technology conference last year in Paris. (That's France, not Texas.)

Allred outraises Cruz in latest quarter, but Cruz has more cash on hand

By Isaac Yu, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us