San Antonio couple use Tesla Cybertruck to brew coffee during power outage

click to enlarge Twitter / Kenneth Neuberger An 18-wheeler full of Tesla Cybertrucks zoom's down San Antonio's I-10 last year.

One San Antonio couple affected by Monday's weather-related power outages was determined not let that inconvenience stand in the way of enjoying their morning Joe.The pair got creative and hooked up their coffeemaker to the built-in power outlet in their Tesla Cybertruck, then shared the results in a now-viral TikTok video."The power went out here today in Texas," TikTok user @konecteaze.com explains in the clip. "I wanted coffee and my wife said, 'No problem, I'll be right back.' I didn't realize what she was doing, but of course, she came over to the Cybertruck, plugged in the coffee maker and — boom — now we have coffee being made."As the video continues, @konecteaze thanks electric car company Tesla for his AM caffeine jolt.The video has racked up 15,000 views since being posted Monday.Produced in Austin by controversial billionaire Elon Musk 's Tesla, the Cybertruck comes either with either both a 120-volt or 240-volt power outlet in its bed. Despite the vehicle's success in kickstarting a coffeemaker, some folks in the clip's comment section weren't impressed.Several chimed in that their gas-powered pickup trucks can do the same thing."My F150 does that," TikTok user @wilder8787 said.User @ appleuser278884 even bragged that his Ram 1500 powered his TV and Wi-Fi during a blackout.Others commented on the love-it-or-hate-it appearance of the Cybertruck, which has drawn much online derision "Most ugliest truck ever made," user @wayne_summers wrote, not letting grammar get in the way of a scathing critique.