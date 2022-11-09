San Antonio Current adds writer through newly launched Euclid Media Group fellowship

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Euclid Media Eleanore Catolico (left) and Brandon Rodriguez are the inaugural fellows in a new program launched by Euclid Media Group.

This month, two new journalists will join the ranks at Euclid Media Group, the owner of the. Those writers are the first-ever fellows in a new one-year program offered by the alt-weekly publishing company.

A freelance writer based in Detroit, Eleanore Catolico will be embedded within Detroit Metro Times for a year. Brandon Rodriguez, who was most recently working in Denver, will be relocating to his native San Antonio to work with the Current.

The New Voices fellowship was created to identify and develop the next generation of alt-weekly writers, by recruiting new voices and giving them a chance to try their hand at long-form narrative storytelling.

“Eleanore and Brandon both immediately caught our attention when they applied for the fellowship,” said Euclid Media Group’s Executive Editor Sarah Fenske. “Both are gifted writers with a diversity of life experiences. I can’t wait to see the work they’ll do.”

Catolico, 32, wrote movingly in her fellowship application about being raised by her Filipino immigrant parents in a working-class Detroit suburb and how she found her voice. A graduate of DePaul University, she has been a documentary producer, a podcast contributor and a beat reporter. She spent most of her 20s working as an English tutor in K-12 and community college settings.

“Thanks to this new fellowship, Eleanore is able to return to Metro Times, where she showed great promise as an intern early in her career in journalism, and she has continued to grow,” said Metro Times Editor-in-Chief Lee DeVito. “I know this opportunity will allow her to write the kind of long-form deep-dives that you won’t read in other outlets.”

Rodriguez, 25, is a graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder with a degree in urban design who wrote in his application about his stint as a wildland firefighter. He has also been an assistant marketing manager and was most recently food and booze reporter for Denver’s 303 Magazine.

“It was clear from the outset that Brandon was the kind of enthusiastic, inquisitive and dedicated journalist who would make a great addition to the team,” said Sanford Nowlin, editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current. “We’re thrilled to give him the opportunity to return to his hometown and tell stories vital to this community.”

Euclid Media received applications from around the U.S. for its inaugural class of fellows and hopes to offer the program again after the first year is completed. Interested applicants should check back at euclidmediagroup.com in the fall of 2023 for more information.



Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.