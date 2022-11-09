San Antonio Current adds writer through newly launched Euclid Media Group fellowship

Brandon Rodriguez is one of two fellows in a new one-year program offered by the alt-weekly publishing company.

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 5:05 pm

click to enlarge Eleanore Catolico (left) and Brandon Rodriguez are the inaugural fellows in a new program launched by Euclid Media Group. - Courtesy Photo / Euclid Media
Courtesy Photo / Euclid Media
Eleanore Catolico (left) and Brandon Rodriguez are the inaugural fellows in a new program launched by Euclid Media Group.
This month, two new journalists will join the ranks at Euclid Media Group, the owner of the San Antonio Current. Those writers are the first-ever fellows in a new one-year program offered by the alt-weekly publishing company.

A freelance writer based in Detroit, Eleanore Catolico will be embedded within Detroit Metro Times for a year. Brandon Rodriguez, who was most recently working in Denver, will be relocating to his native San Antonio to work with the Current.

The New Voices fellowship was created to identify and develop the next generation of alt-weekly writers, by recruiting new voices and giving them a chance to try their hand at long-form narrative storytelling.

“Eleanore and Brandon both immediately caught our attention when they applied for the fellowship,” said Euclid Media Group’s Executive Editor Sarah Fenske. “Both are gifted writers with a diversity of life experiences. I can’t wait to see the work they’ll do.”

Catolico, 32, wrote movingly in her fellowship application about being raised by her Filipino immigrant parents in a working-class Detroit suburb and how she found her voice. A graduate of DePaul University, she has been a documentary producer, a podcast contributor and a beat reporter. She spent most of her 20s working as an English tutor in K-12 and community college settings.

“Thanks to this new fellowship, Eleanore is able to return to Metro Times, where she showed great promise as an intern early in her career in journalism, and she has continued to grow,” said Metro Times Editor-in-Chief Lee DeVito. “I know this opportunity will allow her to write the kind of long-form deep-dives that you won’t read in other outlets.”

Rodriguez, 25, is a graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder with a degree in urban design who wrote in his application about his stint as a wildland firefighter. He has also been an assistant marketing manager and was most recently food and booze reporter for Denver’s 303 Magazine.

“It was clear from the outset that Brandon was the kind of enthusiastic, inquisitive and dedicated journalist who would make a great addition to the team,” said Sanford Nowlin, editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current. “We’re thrilled to give him the opportunity to return to his hometown and tell stories vital to this community.”

Euclid Media received applications from around the U.S. for its inaugural class of fellows and hopes to offer the program again after the first year is completed. Interested applicants should check back at euclidmediagroup.com in the fall of 2023 for more information.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Peter Sakai beats Trish DeBerry in race for Bexar County judge

By Michael Karlis and Sanford Nowlin

Peter Sakai gives a victory speech after his opponent conceded in the race for Bexar County judge.

Chemical treatment of San Antonio's drinking water has health risks, including cancer

By Jason Buch

New attention is being paid to contaminants that are byproducts of that treatment.

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.

San Antonio's U.S. House delegation unchanged by midterms except for one seat

By Sanford Nowlin

Greg Casar (in pink shirt) attends a protest on behalf of residents of a San Antonio apartment complex.

Also in News

Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign event. He's now run unsuccessfully for the presidency and two statewide offices.

Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke

By Patrick Svitek and Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a serious face at a press event.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

By Michael Karlis

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.

Bad Takes: Despite Republicans' claims this election cycle, they're not going to improve the economy

By Kevin Sanchez

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas is among the Republicans interested in serving as House Budget Committee chairman. Wait until you hear what he has planned.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us