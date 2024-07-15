San Antonio Current lands three 2024 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards

click to enlarge Current contributor Mike McMahan was recognized for music writing, including this cover story on Girl in a Coma.

Thelanded recognition in three categories over the weekend at the 2024 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards Staff writer Michael Karlis and reporting fellow Brandon Rodriguez won Second Place in Prison Beat Reporting for a series of stories chronicling the dangerous heat levels in Texas prisons, most of which have no air conditioning."The stories are well-written, concise and powerful, topped with headlines that emphasize the point," the judges wrote. "Embedding inmates’ TikToks gives readers a first-hand understanding of the conditions inside.”

The Current also won Third Place in the Ad Marketing Campaign category for its promotion of the San Antonio Flavor 2023 food event. Judges praised Samantha Serna for design and Cassandra Yardeni Wagner for creative direction, noting that "great photography and carry-through on the design" helped set record-level attendance.

Finally,contributor Mike McMahan won Honorable Mention in the Music Writing category for articles covering San Antonio artists including the Last Bandoleros and Girl in a Coma.The award ceremony took place at the 2024 CharlestAAN conference in Charleston, S.C.

