SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio Current lands three 2024 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards

The paper won awards in categories including Prison Beat Reporting, Music Writing and Ad Marketing Campaign.

By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 11:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Current contributor Mike McMahan was recognized for music writing, including this cover story on Girl in a Coma.
Current contributor Mike McMahan was recognized for music writing, including this cover story on Girl in a Coma.
The San Antonio Current landed recognition in three categories over the weekend at the 2024 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards.  

Staff writer Michael Karlis and reporting fellow Brandon Rodriguez won Second Place in Prison Beat Reporting for a series of stories chronicling the dangerous heat levels in Texas prisons, most of which have no air conditioning.

"The stories are well-written, concise and powerful, topped with headlines that emphasize the point," the judges wrote. "Embedding inmates’ TikToks gives readers a first-hand understanding of the conditions inside.”

The Current also won Third Place in the Ad Marketing Campaign category for its promotion of the San Antonio Flavor 2023 food event. Judges praised Samantha Serna for design and Cassandra Yardeni Wagner for creative direction, noting that "great photography and carry-through on the design" helped  set record-level attendance.

Finally, Current contributor Mike McMahan won Honorable Mention in the Music Writing category for articles covering San Antonio artists including the Last Bandoleros and Girl in a Coma.

The award ceremony took place at the 2024 CharlestAAN conference in Charleston, S.C.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio-area supermarket unveils ammunition vending machine

By Michael Karlis

The machine uses ID verification and facial recognition technology to ensure the buyer is at least 21-years-old, according to its manufacturer.

Texans use Whataburger app to track power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl

By Michael Karlis

The gray Whataburger logos indicate which locations are closed due to a power outage, while the orange logos show locations that are open.

New report calls out U.S., Texas and Mexico for endangering migrants with 'cruel' border policies

By Sanford Nowlin

Armed personnel stand guard at the U.S.-Mexico border.

'They need to fix something quick': Texans without power for days are getting angry

By Dante Motley and Jaden Edison, The Texas Tribune

Seby Godinho and Jack Souza run a convenience store without electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in Oyster Creek on July 9.

Eagle Pass residents have mixed feelings about sharing their city with the National Guard

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

The state took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass despite city leaders' objections to use it as a staging area for Operation Lone Star.

'They need to fix something quick': Texans without power for days are getting angry

By Dante Motley and Jaden Edison, The Texas Tribune

Seby Godinho and Jack Souza run a convenience store without electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in Oyster Creek on July 9.

New Texas appellate court alarms environmentalists

By Jim Morris, Leah Clark and Manuela Silva, Public Health Watch

A 2019 fire at the Exxon Mobil chemical plant in Baytown, Texas, injured dozens of workers. Over the objections of environmentalists, the plant is seeking permission to expand, a dispute likely to wind up in the new 15th Court of Appeals.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz holds narrow lead over Democrat challenger Collin Allred

By Michael Karlis

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is seeking a third six-year term in office.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us