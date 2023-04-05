San Antonio declares victory in bid to move Brackenridge birds. Wildlife experts question that.



“In partnership with [the U.S. Department of Agriculture], wildlife management efforts have been successful,” San Antonio Parks and Recreation spokesperson Connie Swan told the Current last week via email.



Environmental advocates — some of whom have been vocal opponents to the project — say they're skeptical the effort has amounted to much since there's no clear indication where the birds will go.





City officials are calling it a success, even though barriers still remain up in portions of the park.



Texas Parks and Wildlife Urban Biologist Jessica Alderson said such a location may take years to find.



"This may be a process where we can only encourage them to go small distances every single year until we get them further into the park," she said.

Alderson has been working with the city on its mitigation efforts since 2015. As of April 1, she oversees all Texas Parks and Wildlife urban biologists across the state.



"Now, the golden ticket question is ... where are the birds gonna go? And unfortunately, they are birds they don't read signs," Alderson added.



In a February interview, Texas State University Biology Professor Clay Green told the Current that relocation efforts such as the city's have no control over where the birds go. If run out of one place in Brackenridge, there's no guarantee the animals won't just find another spot inside the park.



Indeed, Green pointed to the North Texas city of Arlington's attempt to relocate migratory birds, which ended up pushing them into neighborhoods where they became more of a nuisance.

