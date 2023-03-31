San Antonio Democratic congressmen take victory lap following Trump indictment

Trump was indicted on more than 30 counts of business fraud Thursday, according to CNN. The charges are related to hush money allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair prior to the 2016 presidential election.
While Texas Republicans wasted no time in defending Trump, who remains popular with the GOP base, Democratic U.S. Reps Greg Casar and Joaquin Castro — both of whom represent San Antonio — had a different take.
"No one is above the law," Casar, whose district spans both Austin and the Alamo City, said in a statement. "I thought Trump trying to overthrow the legitimate elections, inciting an insurrection, stealing money from his workers, or defrauding investors would be his first indictment. But if hush money payments to a former pornography star is what finally caught up the Grifter in Chief, then so be it."
"May justice be served, finally," Castro wrote, retweeting an NBC News article about Trump's indictment.
As of early Friday afternoon, Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose district stretches from the border to San Antonio, had no public comment on the indictment. The city's two other congressmen — U.S. Reps. Tony Gonzales and Chip Roy — are Republicans.
May justice be served, finally. https://t.co/Bub5IkfVYr— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 30, 2023
Trump has said that he plans to turn himself over to authorities Tuesday.
The San Antonio Police Department officials earlier this month told the Current that they're prepared to respond to any civil unrest that might break out following a Trump indictment.
