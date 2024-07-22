San Antonio DPS centers still may be affected by global IT outage

Officials with Texas Department of Public Safety warned Monday that some of its offices are still feeling the effects of the CrowdStrike IT outage that wreaked havoc last week, and calls to some of the agency's San Antonio sites were disconnected due to high call volumes.
However, DPS officials later told the Current in an email that all of the agency's drivers license offices have since reopened and were operational as of 2:22 p.m. that same day.
On Monday, DPS said in a statement that it "continues to be impacted by the global CrowdStrike incident," which wreaked havoc with Windows-based computer systems.
"While many Drivers License Offices across the state will reopen on Monday, others — particularly those in rural areas and county buildings — may remain closed/have appointments cancelled," DPS officials said via tweet.
DPS didn't immediately respond to the Current's phone and email inquiries about which San Antonio centers are dealing with the problem. One of the centers' key functions is renewing driver licenses.
Update: DPS continues to be impacted by the global CrowdStrike incident. While many Driver License Offices across the state will reopen on Monday, (July 22) others—particularly those in rural areas & county buildings—may remain closed/have appointments cancelled.— Texas DPS (@TxDPS) July 22, 2024
Our teams are… pic.twitter.com/kzf5Bfc3r6
The Current's midmorning phone calls to the Leon Valley Mega Center, San Antonio South East DPS office and the Universal City Pat Booker DPS office were all disconnected after a recording announced the numbers were experiencing "high call volumes." Meanwhile, the paper was unable to connect calls to the San Antonio General McMullen DPS at all.
In the Monday statement, DPS officials said they're working to notify those with existing appointments about whether their local center is open.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, also affected by the outage on Friday, has reopened all regional offices and services as of Monday morning, according to a statement on its website.
"Monday, July 22. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has restored system operations following Friday's global tech outage," the statement reads. "All Regional Service Centers are open today. We continue working with county tax offices to restore their operations statewide."
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed