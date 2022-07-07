San Antonio East Side activist going to White House to celebrate passage of federal-gun reform law

click to enlarge Courtesy of Big Mama's Safe House Bennie Price, founder of Big Mama's Safe House, founded the safe space in February, 2021.

An anti-violence activist from San Antonio will attend a White House event next week celebrating the passage of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major federal gun reform legislation in almost three decades.The activist, Bennie Price, opened Big Mama’s Safe House — a self-described “safe haven” for those experiencing gun violence — on the East Side in February 2021. Price, who was incarcerated for murder and other crimes at 18, has seen first hand how gun violence can ravage communities.“I’m excited that I’m able to represent the city of San Antonio,” Price said in a press release. “Hopefully, I am able to shed some light on the significant bill that was passed that brings help to the communities and small organizations that are doing the work on the streets."Signed on June 25, the Safer Communities Act seeks to curb gun violence by enhancing background checks and providing states with funds to support mental health and crisis intervention programs.Price will be joined by President Biden and other activists at the White House ceremony next Monday, July 11.