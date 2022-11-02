Fiesta San Antonio Commission unveils first-ever NFT Fiesta medal

The NFT is free with tickets to Friday's Taste of Fiesta, or it can be purchased for $20 online.

The Fiesta NFT medal marks the firsts time the Fiesta Commission had dabbled in the arena of digital assets.
The Fiesta NFT medal marks the firsts time the Fiesta Commission had dabbled in the arena of digital assets.
Fiesta medal collectors will now be able to acquire a different type of collectible memorabilia this year — and a digital one at that.

As part of the Taste of Fiesta preview event this Friday, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission will unveil its first-ever Fiesta Medal non-fungible token, or NFT. NFTs are one-of-a-kind digital assets such as a piece of art, music or video that can be bought, sold or traded online.

The 2022 Taste of Fiesta NFT features a gif of a mouth munching on various fiesta favorites, including the beloved chicken on a stick.

The digital medal is free for those with tickets to Taste of Fiesta, which will be held at Aggie Park. It also can also be purchased online for $20.

“With this NFT, the Fiesta Commission is excited to offer this new feature to our Fiesta Family, and we look forward to creating more of these digital collectibles so that more people have the opportunity to experience a part of the Fiesta spirit,” Fiesta Commission executive director Steve Rosenauer told the Express-News.

The Fiesta NFT medal was designed by San Antonio advertising and design agency Blonde Creative, according to the Express-News.

Tickets for Taste of Fiesta, which features a selection of food favorites from Fiesta season, are on sale now.

