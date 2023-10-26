San Antonio Food Bank chief says new data shows food insecurity worsening

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Food Bank Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper loads a food box into a vehicle in Uvalde, Texas.

The number of individuals experiencing food insecurity in the United States increased to 34 million in 2022, it's highest level since 2014, according to a new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).



Last year marked a 31% in increase food insecurity among adults and a 44% increase among children living in food-insecure households, the numbers also show.



The numbers come after the San Antonio Food Bank experienced unprecedented demand during the pandemic and lines at Alamo City food distributions drew national media overage.



“Having data that confirms what we have been experiencing is comforting, at some level,” said San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper in a statement issued in response to the USDA numbers. “But the concerning direction of the data (things are getting tougher, not easier, for too many) only fuels us to do more for our community."



The federal report also shows that food insecurity among single mothers increased by 37% compared to 2021 and that households receiving SNAP benefits also experienced an increase in food insecurity.



These findings confirm what Feeding America had previously reported in its 2023 Elevating Voices: Insights Report, said the nonprofit's CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fonteno.



In a statement, Babineaux-Fontenot said the end of pandemic-era relief efforts coinciding with spiraling of food cost has taxed families' ability to make ends meet. Food banks also have been operating under increasing pressure as more people experience food security.



Babineaux-Fontenot emphasized the importance of passing a bolstered U.S. Farm bill that invests in nutrition programs. She also wants lawmakers to strengthen SNAP to provide greater purchasing power.



“The USDA released data showing that one in seven people, including one in five children, in the U.S. live in food insecure households,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “This news is heartbreaking, but sadly, it is not surprising."



