San Antonio Food Bank wants to feed 50,000 seniors in need next month

Seniors are one of the most vulnerable populations in San Antonio when it comes to hunger, and few ask for help when needed, Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said. The new program aims to provide assistance to every senior in need during the month of November.
"This campaign is not to take something off the table but to give it to a population that really needs it," Cooper said.
The campaign is part of Cooper’s goal to be the nation's first major metro area to eliminate senior food insecurity — even if it's just for a month. Residents looking to be a part of the Hunger-Free November campaign can sponsor a senior for the month with a single donation of $35, officials said.
San Antonio’s Food Bank is also launching a bilingual outreach program to make its services more accessible and equitable.
The Food Bank needs to raise $1.75 million to ensure a food-secure November for local seniors. Seniors seeking supplemental food assistance are encouraged to visit the Food Bank's website or call its help line at (210)-431-8326.
The fundraising effort will take place throughout October and may extend through mid-November if necessary, Cooper said.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed